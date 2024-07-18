Smart City Networks Delivers Top-Notch Tech Solutions at ISTELive 24 in Denver
Unmatched Connectivity and Superior Service Highlight Smart City Networks' Role at ISTELive 24
Our collaboration with our partnered convention centers, including the Colorado Convention Center, enables us to enhance the experience for all attendees.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of telecommunications and technology services for the meetings and events industry, played a key role in making ISTELive 24 a success at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
— Mark Haley
Since becoming the exclusive technology partner for the Colorado Convention Center in 1998, Smart City Networks has consistently delivered outstanding connectivity and excellent customer service. This dedication was evident during the recent ISTELive 24, a major event for educators and tech enthusiasts from across the nation.
"We're excited to support events like ISTELive 2024 with our top-tier telecommunications solutions," said Mark Haley, President at Smart City Networks. "Our collaboration with our partnered convention centers, including the Colorado Convention Center, enables us to enhance the experience for all attendees."
At ISTELive 2024, Smart City Networks successfully deployed their cutting-edge technology solutions, supporting 10,000 concurrent Wi-Fi users on the controller. A dedicated team of Smart City employees, consisting of technicians, managers, and regional directors from across the nation, all worked in tandem with the Colorado Convention Center to make this event a resounding success.
Stefanie Arnold, CMP, Senior Director of Event Logistics for ISTE, praised the team's efforts, saying, "Labor was great – we ended up being further ahead in setup than we've ever been. Smart City worked very well with our Network team, and we appreciate the teamwork on that piece as internet is critical to the success of our event."
Chris Angerame, Owner of OTS Consulting & Events, also noted the outstanding performance: "Both the technical team and the admin staff did an excellent job. They took in my concerns about coverage and density given our program and delivered a robust, high-density Wi-Fi network."
What truly sets Smart City Networks apart is the ability to bring in nationwide support from various centers, allowing them to provide unparalleled service. This nationwide collaboration enables them to pool resources, expertise, and personnel, ensuring that they can handle events of any size and complexity. Special thanks go to all Smart City team members who traveled to support the event. Their combined efforts exemplify the strength of Smart City's network and commitment to delivering exceptional service.
About Smart City Networks: Founded almost 40 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation’s largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City can provide wired and wireless Internet services and phone services at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size, and currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 20 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.
Sarah Finnegan
Smart City Networks
marketing@smartcity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube