Kenny J Wilkins Unveils New EP - 'Back To Rhythm and Love Volume 1'
Celebrated singer, songwriter, producer Kenny J releases "Back To Rhythm and Love", manifesting his unwavering devotion to empowering women & spreading love.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the impressive success of his empowering single "You're A Woman," released on International Women's Day, Kenny J Wilkins is back with a new collection of songs that continue to honor and cherish women. "Back To Rhythm and Love Volume 1" promises to resonate profoundly with listeners, especially women, guiding them through themes of love, positivity, and success.
The EP kicks off with reflections on love and transitions into a heartfelt journey of emotions and values. Kenny J delves into essential themes such as valuing women for their inherent worth, beyond material possessions. Tracks like "Protect Your Heart," inspired by a candid conversation with his daughter, navigate the complexities of relationships, encouraging self-respect and emotional safeguarding. The song "Is That You" explores the serendipity of love, reminding both men and women that love can bloom anywhere. Kenny also underscores the importance of men showing time and expressing love to their partners, reinforcing his belief in the need for genuine affection in modern society.
This release signifies a pivotal moment in Kenny J’s musical voyage. With more volumes anticipated, this inaugural release marks just the beginning of a continuous celebration of love and empowerment in his music. Kenny J’s ability to weave passion and dedication into his songs is a testament to his extraordinary talent.
Kenny J Wilkins hails from Englewood, New Jersey, where his musical journey was influenced by legends like Silvia Robinson and Dizzy Gillespie. With a background in church music and guidance from his father, Kenny mastered various instruments and ventured into music production in the early 90s. His career spans diverse genres such as Hip Hop, R&B, Latin, and Gospel. Kenny's education at the Institute of Audio Research in Manhattan equipped him with the technical skills needed to excel in the industry. He has contributed prominently to the music scene through his work with RIFF and has earned widespread acclaim for his recent singles. As a newly inducted Voting Member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) as of June 2024, Kenny continues to make significant strides in the music industry. Stay tuned for more from this rising R&B artist.
Take a listen to the EP here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/11MDCQdayO9nCcTITqjPjt?si=w_KXdJOcR8mPlTunvaP60w
To Learn More about Kenny:
Website: https://kennyjmusic.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kennywilkins/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kenny.wilkins.18?mibextid=AEUHqQ
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kennyjwilkins7
TikTok