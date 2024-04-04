Empowering Anthem: Kenny J. Wilkins Releases New Single 'You're a Woman' Celebrating Women Worldwide
"You're A Woman" is set out to inspire women and girls globally to let them know they deserve to be heard and empowered from a man's perspective.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for his soulful sound, Singer, Songwriter, and Producer, Kenny J, released his latest inspiring single, “You're A Woman”, on International Women’s Day. This global celebration underscores the march towards achieving gender equality and lauds the socio-economic, cultural, and political triumphs of women. Coinciding with Women’s History Month, Kenny J’s single aims to amplify the voices of women and inspire a new wave of female empowerment.
“You're A Woman” is more than just a song; it's a tribute to women globally. The song echoes the sentiment that women deserve to be heard, loved, and respected, not just for a day or a month, but every single moment of their lives. It aims to inspire women and girls to rise above societal norms and to never settle for anything less than what they rightfully deserve - equal treatment and respect.
Kenny J (Wilkins), a native of Englewood, Northern New Jersey, carries a legacy of music influenced by renowned talents such as Silvia Robinson and Dizzy Gillespie. His passion for music, kindled by his father's influence and his love for the church, was further ignited by the musical prowess of Dizzy and Silvia. Kenny started his musical journey in the early '90s, delving into music production and mastering several instruments.
By the mid '90s, Kenny had contributed to numerous projects spanning Hip Hop, R&B, Latin, and Gospel Music genres. His academic pursuit in Music Technology at the Institute of Audio Research in Manhattan honed his skills, preparing him for a thriving career in music. Kenny's musical prowess led him to join the group RIFF where he wrote and performed on “A Very Special Christmas” and “On This Day”. He also lent his voice to RIFF's rendition of Chicago's “You're the Inspiration”.
Following Kenny’s final performance with RIFF in 2023, he released his single, “Love Is All We Need” (original and dance remix). His upcoming album, set to release in summer 2024, promises to bring back the soulful RnB vibe that fans have been yearning for.
Kenny J's dedication to music and his vision of women empowerment is beautifully encapsulated in his latest release, “You're a Woman”. The song is a testament to the strength and resilience of women and is set to inspire countless listeners with its powerful message and captivating melody. Kenny J's commitment to creating music that resonates with positivity is an inspiration to the music industry and fans alike.
