Attorney General Josh Stein Fights for Drug Pricing Transparency

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein fought to increase drug price transparency for patients by urging the Court to uphold state laws that require pharmaceutical manufacturers to report information about new prescription drugs and historical information about pricing for existing drugs.

“Prescription drug prices can be astronomical,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That means North Carolinians are making tough decisions between paying for life-saving medications or paying their bills. I will take every opportunity to help ease rising prices for North Carolina families. That includes making sure pharmaceutical companies are transparent about drug prices so we can ensure that they are playing fair.”

The amicus brief filed before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Pharmaceutical Res. & Manufacturers of Am. v. Stolfi supports Oregon’s defense of House Bill 4005, an Oregon law that requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to report certain information about specific new prescription drugs and historical information about pricing for existing drugs.

According to a 2019 Gallup-West Health National Healthcare Study, more than 13 percent of American adults—or about 34 million people—reported knowing of at least one friend or family member in the past five years who died after not receiving needed medical treatment because they were unable to pay for it. In the amicus brief, the coalition argues that state laws like Oregon’s serve important state interests, as recent dramatic increases in drug pricing impose harms on states and their residents. The amicus brief also highlights the various measures that a bipartisan group of states have adopted to hold pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable, including laws promoting drug price transparency. Further, the brief emphasizes the importance of laws that collect data to provide greater understanding of drug spending and help guide policy solutions to address high drug costs.

Attorney General Stein was joined in filing this brief by the Attorneys General of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the brief can be found here.

