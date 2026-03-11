Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Restores More Than $2.5 Million in Public School Funds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov
919-538-2809

Attorney General Jeff Jackson secured an agreement to restore $2.5 million in federal education funds for the remainder of this school year benefitting North Carolina public schools through the Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) program.

“This is a good outcome for our students—but not the final step in our fight,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson“Schools and students will continue to get much-needed funding they were promised for the time being while we continue this case.”

While the lawsuit continues, the U.S. Department of Education will allow the grantee schools to continue using previously awarded grant funds through June 30. Attorney General Jackson sued the U.S. Department of Education in December after it unlawfully terminated a $50 million grant to North Carolina for the FSCS program.

 

The FSCS program supports approximately 23,000 students in North Carolina, including in counties heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene. The grants support students by expanding learning opportunities, addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that affect student development and success, strengthening and retaining effective elementary and middle school educators, and improving student achievement. Each community school tailors how it helps students according to the needs of its local families—most of whom come from rural and low-income communities.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Restores More Than $2.5 Million in Public School Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.