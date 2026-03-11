Attorney General Jeff Jackson Restores More Than $2.5 Million in Public School Funds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Attorney General Jeff Jackson secured an agreement to restore $2.5 million in federal education funds for the remainder of this school year benefitting North Carolina public schools through the Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) program.

“This is a good outcome for our students—but not the final step in our fight,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Schools and students will continue to get much-needed funding they were promised for the time being while we continue this case.”

While the lawsuit continues, the U.S. Department of Education will allow the grantee schools to continue using previously awarded grant funds through June 30. Attorney General Jackson sued the U.S. Department of Education in December after it unlawfully terminated a $50 million grant to North Carolina for the FSCS program.

The FSCS program supports approximately 23,000 students in North Carolina, including in counties heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene. The grants support students by expanding learning opportunities, addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that affect student development and success, strengthening and retaining effective elementary and middle school educators, and improving student achievement. Each community school tailors how it helps students according to the needs of its local families—most of whom come from rural and low-income communities.

