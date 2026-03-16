Attorney General Jeff Jackson Fights to Keep Lead Out of Our Drinking Water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, March 16, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson and 16 other attorneys general argued to keep federal protections designed to replace lead pipes and prevent lead from leaching into drinking water.

“We should all be able to agree on getting lead out of our children’s drinking water,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Lead exposure damages kids’ brains. There is no safe level. Some water systems don’t want to pay to replace those pipes – that’s why the law requires it. Weakening that rule means more kids drinking water with lead in it. That’s indefensible, and I’m fighting back.”

The attorneys general filed a brief to protect a Safe Drinking Water Act rule that requires public water systems to replace lead service lines. The rule sets a reasonable timeline: most water systems must replace all lead service lines within 10 years, while systems with a high percentage of lead pipes may have additional time to complete the work. The brief comes after the American Water Works Association challenged the rule in court.

Lead service lines are the leading source of lead contamination in drinking water. When these pipes corrode, lead can spread into the water flowing into homes. Lead exposure is dangerous for everyone, but it is especially harmful for children. Children exposed to lead can experience harmful health effects, including damage to brain development, lowered cognitive performance, and an increase in attention-related behavioral disorders. In adults, lead exposure raises the risk of brain and kidney damage. It can also cause miscarriage during pregnancy and may lead to serious birth defects in infants.

You can read a copy of the brief here.

Attorney General Jackson is joined in filing this amicus brief by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

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