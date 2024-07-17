Blue Chip MRC and Muddy Boots Online Announce Strategic Collaboration
A natural alliance
I am continually impressed by the Blue Chip crew and their focus on enhancing value for their customers.” ”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Chip MRC, a leader in emissions management, measurement, field services, and regulatory consulting, and Muddy Boots, a top provider of energy sector software, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration designed to bring unparalleled transparency and integrity to the energy industry. This partnership leverages the distinct strengths of both companies to deliver superior services and products without compromising on objectivity.
— Glenn Kelley, President Muddy Boots Online
A Natural Alliance
In an industry where competitors often blur the lines between field services, consulting, and software provision, the collaboration between Blue Chip MRC and Muddy Boots stands out for its commitment to maintaining clear, distinct roles. Blue Chip MRC excels in regulatory and field servicing, ensuring precise emissions measurement and environmental management. Muddy Boots offers top-tier software solutions and is renowned for its cutting edge energy sector software, providing comprehensive, user-friendly solutions that streamline data management and enhance operational efficiency. Their innovative tools
empower energy companies to achieve greater transparency, accuracy, and compliance in an ever-evolving industry.
Blue Chip MRC and Muddy Boots are thrilled to embark on this journey together, bringing unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to the energy sector. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to excellence, transparency, and integrity, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality
services and software solutions.
"I am continually impressed by the Blue Chip crew and their focus on enhancing value for their customers.” - Glenn Kelley, President Muddy Boots Online
We are confident that this relationship will drive significant value for our shareholders and set a new industry standard for service delivery and software.
"Just like in chess where collaboration between pieces leads to victory, the relationship between Muddy Boots Online and Blue Chip MRC ensures strategic precision and shared success for our esteemed market." Nicholas Kennett CPA, Co-Founder Blue Chip MRC
For more information, please reach out to Scott Bartlett at scottbartlett@bluechipmrc.com.
Visit www.bluechipmrc.com and www.muddyboots.online
Scott Bartlett
Blue Chip MRC
825-975-8574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok