Blue Chip MRC Appoints Owen Krauss as Director of Regulatory Intelligence and Analytical Technology
Blue Chip MRC appoints Owen Krauss, Director of Regulatory Intelligence & Analytical Technology, bringing forth 48 years of laboratory experience.
Owen's extensive experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in both the Canadian and American markets.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Chip MRC, a leading provider of measurement, regulatory compliance and field services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen Krauss as the new Director of Regulatory Intelligence and Analytical Technology.
— Scott Bartlett
With a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Alberta and 48 years of laboratory experience, Owen brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has worked in various regions, including Alberta and Nova Scotia, providing analytical support for offshore exploration projects and contributing to laboratory and research projects in over thirty countries.
Prior to joining Blue Chip MRC, Owen held key positions at Bureau Veritas and Maxxam Analytics, where he served as Director of Technology and General Manager, respectively. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing new technologies for energy industry laboratories, while also mentoring colleagues to ensure continuity of technology leadership.
Owen's expertise extends to phase behavior, and he has published numerous technical papers in this field. Furthermore, he holds two patents for subsurface sample tools, underscoring his innovative contributions to the industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Owen Krauss to our team," says, Scott Bartlett, Co-Founder and Business Strategist at Blue Chip MRC. "His extensive experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in both the Canadian and American markets, driving innovation and progress in regulatory intelligence and analytical technology."
Owen's appointment reaffirms Blue Chip MRC's commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make as we strive to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Scott Bartlett
Co-Founder, Business Strategist
825-975-8574
scottbartlett@bluechipmrc.com
About Blue Chip MRC:
Offering measurement, regulatory, and environmental compliance reporting, along with field services tailored to the unique needs of the oil and gas industry. Collaborating closely with our clients, we ensure compliance across North America's upstream and midstream operations while prioritizing regulatory adherence and operational efficiency. With decades of expertise behind us, our seasoned veterans are dedicated to your success, delivering top-tier service excellence in every aspect of field services and reporting.
Scott Bartlett
Blue Chip MRC
+1 825-975-8574
scottbartlett@bluechipmrc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
A strong culture leads to better deliverables