Kelli Kombat Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Against All Odds', Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored by Kelli Kombat, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which was launched on July 11th, 2024, has reached an extraordinary milestone by achieving Amazon Best-Seller status.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the core of Against All Odds' success is Kelli Kombat’s compelling chapter, "Immortal Kombat." In this inspiring chapter, Kelli shares her journey of overcoming personal and professional challenges, encouraging readers to find their own warrior within.

Meet Kelli Kombat:

Kelli Kombat (pronouns: she/her/hers) is a dynamic DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) consultant and coach, dedicated to fostering inclusion and belonging in every facet of life. With a background spanning Human Resources roles at Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal, and Volvo Car USA, Kelli brings a wealth of experience to her coaching practice. Previously, she graced the airwaves as an on-air broadcasting personality in Virginia, showcasing her passion for communication and connection.

A graduate of the Leadership Coaching for Organizational Performance (LCOP) program at Rutgers University Division of Continuing Studies, Kelli is also accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC). In addition, Kelli specializes in guiding individuals through career transitions, overcoming burnout, and scaffolding self-confidence.

In 2017, Kelli founded R.I.C.H. (Resources in Coaching Happiness), a coaching business dedicated to helping clients find fulfillment and success. Additionally, she is a certified DEI coach and serves as President-Elect on the board for the International Coaching Federation (ICF) New Jersey Charter Chapter.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Kelli hosts the enlightening podcast “Career Kombat” and indulges her love for learning through documentaries, concerts, and photography editing. Her family, like the branches of a tree, extends in many directions yet remains deeply rooted in unity.

For more information on Kelli Kombat and her work, visit kellicoach.com or contact her at yes@kellicoach.com.

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE.