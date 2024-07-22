HMP Global’s Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) announces 20th anniversary Congress in January 2025

LINC is designed with multiple high-quality live cases from the world’s leading interventional centers, presented through immersive dialogue with representation from multiple specialties.

The annual interdisciplinary vascular Congress hosts the most innovative endovascular live cases worldwide; date shift returns to pre-pandemic schedule

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the world’s premier interdisciplinary live course for vascular and endovascular teams, today announced that its annual meeting is shifting from summer to winter, with its 20th anniversary Congress in January 2025. The move is a return to its pre-pandemic schedule and allows for early-year presentations of late-breaking data.

The Congress, organized by HMP Global subsidiary HMP Europe, will be held 28-31 January 2025 in Leipzig, Germany. Created in 2005, LINC is a four-day interdisciplinary meeting for cardiovascular specialists, providing information on the latest techniques and technologies for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of vascular disease.

LINC 2024 was held 28-31 May and featured 50 live cases and 500 presentations from world-renowned faculty experts, with participating delegates from 74 countries around the globe.

“We are excited to announce that LINC will return to its original timing in January, marking it as the first major meeting of the year for clinicians to present late-breaking data and new research,” said Professor Dierk Scheinert, MD, LINC founder and Scientific Committee member and head of Medical Department V – Angiology at the University of Leipzig Medical Center.

“This strategic move underscores our commitment to providing a platform for the most timely and impactful advancements in the field. By hosting LINC in January, we ensure that our attendees are the first to engage with pioneering studies and innovations that will shape interventional medicine throughout the year.”

LINC is designed with multiple high-quality live cases from the world’s leading interventional centers, presented through immersive dialogue with representation from multiple specialties. Registration for the 2025 Congress opens on September 3.

“The most innovative endovascular live cases worldwide are shared at LINC,” said Josh Hartman, President, HMP Europe. “Delegates come away with the latest research and best practices that can immediately be implemented into their practice, ultimately improving care and outcomes for their patients.”

LINC is designed for vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, angiologists, and interventional radiologists. For more information or to access 2024 presentations on-demand, visit leipzig-interventional-course.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.