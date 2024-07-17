Minneapolis Vocational High School Alums To Hold Tenth Annual All-Alum Picnic On August 1, 2024
Alums from Minneapolis Vocational High School will gather on Thursday, August 1, 2024, for a momentous occasion-the tenth annual all-alum picnic get-together.
Minneapolis Vocational's All-Alum Picnic in August is always an exciting event. It's a time to renew old friendships and make new ones from Vocational's graduates. All alums and a guest are invited.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, U.S., July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alums from the Minneapolis Vocational High School from the years 1947-1976 will gather in the City of Richfield, Minnesota, at the Veteran's Memorial Park on Thursday, August 1, 2024, for a momentous occasion-the tenth annual all-alum picnic get-together. This event, a testament to the enduring legacy of our beloved school, is a source of pride for all of us. The picnic will run from 11 am to 4 pm. The Vocational All-Alum Picnic Committee estimates that 200-250 alums are expected to attend. In the past, Vocational alum has attended from as far away as Mexico. Alums from the years of graduation 1947 through 1976 have already made reservations.
— Ed Palmer
The all-alum website at www.mplsvocational.com has 10,470 alum records representing alum identified in all extant yearbook records. Searchable class yearbooks from as far back as 1926 are on the website. The Vocational High School website, a virtual meeting place, plays a crucial role in connecting us across the years and miles, evoking a sense of nostalgia and connection. It also serves as a historical record of the Minneapolis Vocational High School, serving Minneapolis families for many decades.
Vocational's website illustrates how generations in the same families sought a trade school education. It also shows what life was like in Minneapolis in the 1900s. Minneapolis Vocational High School existed from 1914 through 1976, the last graduating year. Vocational graduates who are still living are all senior citizens, now aged 65-95.
Picnic Chairman Ed Palmer said: "What started as a limited website and annual picnic for Vocational's Class of 1964 was immediately expanded into an all-alum project. The all-alum expansion was natural due to the database technology and friends in adjacent graduating years. This tenth annual picnic will celebrate the 50th Reunion of the Class of 1974."
To continue documenting Minneapolis Vocational High School's history, we request that all Minnesota families with members who attended Minneapolis Vocational search their attics for artifacts and records. Your contributions are invaluable and integral to preserving our school's rich history.
While Vocational High School was open from 1914 through 1976, very few records are available from 1914 through the early 1940s. Contact Ed Palmer if you find Minneapolis Vocational artifacts or documents, which you can donate to our picnic committee.
Edward G. Palmer
JVED Publishing
+1 763-370-8227
email us here