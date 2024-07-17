Biden-Harris Administration Establishes Blackwell School National Historic Site as America’s Newest National Park

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today formally established Blackwell School National Historic Site in Texas as the nation’s newest national park. The park is the seventh national park unit designated under President Biden. Recent additions include the designation of Amache National Historic Site in Colorado, the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi, and Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park in Kansas.

Written by prejudice rather than law, the story of the Blackwell School is one of “separate but equal” education for Mexican and Mexican American citizens of Marfa, Texas. Built in 1909, the school serves as a significant example of how racism and cultural disparity dominated education and social systems in the United States during this period of de facto segregation from 1889 to 1965. The designation permanently protects the site and helps tell the history of Texas school districts that established separate elementary schools for Mexican American children.

“Today’s designation of the Blackwell School as our nation’s newest national park ensures that the rich history and cultural heritage of this significant place is preserved for future generations,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “This site is a powerful reminder of our nation’s diverse and often complex journey toward equality and justice. By honoring the legacy of Blackwell School, we recognize the resilience and contributions of the Latino community in our shared history.”

“A complete history of America must include everyone’s story. The designation of the Blackwell School National Historic Site is an important step in telling a more diverse and inclusive history of the Mexican American experience in our country,” said Director of the National Park Service Chuck Sams. “We are grateful for the dedicated efforts of many to save and share the story of the Blackwell School and its students in order to honor the alumni, family members and Hispanic communities affected by these practices.”

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are committed to preserving and protecting sites that lift up communities that have historically been left out of our national story,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “By establishing this new national park under President Biden’s leadership, the National Park Service is further demonstrating this Administration’s commitment to protecting places that help tell a more complete and inclusive story of our nation’s history.”

The park was authorized by the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act, signed by President Biden in October 2022. The bipartisan legislation directed the National Park Service to work with the Marfa Independent School District and City of Marfa, Texas, and other partners to acquire the land necessary for today’s official establishment of the park.

Today, the Blackwell School consists of the original 1909 adobe schoolhouse and a smaller 1927 classroom building known as the Band Hall. The buildings contain photographs, memorabilia, and interpretive panels that feature quotes and stories from students and teachers.

Today’s announcement is the result of support and contributions from the Blackwell School Alliance, National Parks Conservation Association, National Park Foundation, Marfa Independent School District, and City of Marfa. The site is currently open to the public with limited hours and services. The Blackwell School Alliance, a local non-profit founded by Blackwell School alumni for the purpose of saving the school, is partnering with NPS to provide visitor services at the site.

Visit www.nps.gov/blsc to learn more about the park.

###