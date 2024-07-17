Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Cherokee County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Cherokee on Saturday, July 20 to provide one-on-one help for people affected by recent flooding and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Cherokee County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Cherokee County Emergency Management

Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Building

322 Lake St., Suite B

Cherokee, IA 51012

 

Open Saturday, July 20 from 1–6 p.m.

Then, open every day from 8 a.m.– 6 p.m., until further notice

 

Four other FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open in northwest Iowa. Survivors can visit any location:

Spencer -

Clay County

Clay County Regional Events Center

Tower Gate Pavilion

800 W. 18th St.

Spencer, IA 51301

Open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rock Valley -  

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

Open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Estherville – 

Emmet County

St. Patrick's Church - Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville, IA 51334

Open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rock Rapids – 

Lyon County

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.


FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance.

Designated counties are Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Emmet, Harrison, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Montgomery, O’Brien, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

To find closest Disaster Recovery Center near you, please visit: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

How to Apply with FEMA

  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
  • Download and use the FEMA app.
  • Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
  • Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

