Announcement: CONGRESSPERSON CORI BUSH NO LONGER PROMOTED AS POSITIVE ROLE MODEL FOR All CHILDREN
We understand that this decision may be controversial, but as a company, we have a responsibility to promote positive values and behaviors for children”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childrens book publisher Wayne Bell announced today, "In light of recent events, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. has made the decision to cancel all postings, sharing, and future publication referring to Congressperson Cori Bush of Missouri Congressional District 01 as a positive role model for children".
— N. Wayne Bell
As a publisher based in Missouri Congressional District 01, since 1988 we have always strived to promote positive role models for children in our publications. However, after careful consideration and evaluation of Congressperson Bush's actions and statements, we have come to the conclusion that she is no longer fit to be portrayed as a positive role model for all children.
Cori Bush has come under heavy scrutiny while being referred to as Anti-Semitic by dozens of Jewish groups in her district. MO District 01 has the largest Jewish population in the mid-west. As quoted in an article written by Marc Rod, a Senior Congressional Correspondent in the Jewish Insider on July 8th, Bush is accused of “what she has done as being dangerous to the safety of Jews, both here in the States, as well as the safety of Jews in the Jewish state,” says one Rabbi. Cori has also refused to condemn the terror group Hamas. The local St. Louis media KSDK-5 NBC, among others, have conducted investigations of her office, resulting in retractions and creating concerns about financial matters. Cori has been investigated by Federal authorities, The Department of Justice, concerning alleged misuse of security funds as reported by The Washington Post and other major media outlets. Black voting members of District 01 MO have denounced Bush in TV ads, across social media, accusing her of doing nothing for the precious voting members that live and work within her district. Members of the LGBTQIA community have said by refusing to denounce Hamas, that does not even make common sense, as Hamas publicly murders gays.
"We understand that this decision may be controversial, but as a company, we have a responsibility to promote positive values and behaviors for children. We believe that the actions and statements of Congressperson Bush do not align with these values and therefore, we have decided to remove her from our list of positive role models," stated Wayne Bell.
We hope that this decision will not only bring awareness to the importance of positive role models for children, but also encourage Congressperson Bush to reflect on her actions and strive to be a better role model for all children in the future. Our company prides itself working within American culture. We employ people of different races, religions, and orientations; including LGBTQIA members, Jewish, Muslim, Spanish speakers and more.
For any further inquiries, please contact Publisher N. Wayne Bell.
