$5 Billion Services Company signs Multi-Year SaaS Agreement with ancora Software for AP Automation
“The entire team at ancora is very happy to add this organization to its growing list of global customers and that they were able to recognize the differentiators that ancora brings to the table".”SAN DIEGO, CA, US, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ancora Software, Inc., a global leader in Intelligent Document Processing including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture, announces today that a global services company has signed a multi-year SaaS agreement to automate AP Invoice processing.
— Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora
This company is one of the top 100 largest private companies in the US with annual revenues exceeding $4.9 billion and more than 34,000 employees. As a full-service contractor performing vegetation management and infrastructure services for utilities and government agencies including emergency storm work and logistical support for power company utility lines, railroads and pipelines in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
This company started their search for a solution to help reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies for processing 10’s of millions of dollars in AP invoices annually. They put out an RFP to multiple IDP vendors, ultimately choosing ancora software as their vendor.
ancora is the key component of building a digital assembly line, removing expensive human touch points in document intensive applications. Patented unassisted and assisted machine learning algorithms continuously learn, achieving labor savings of up to 85% by minimizing or eliminating manual document sorting and classification and manual data entry with no previous setup.
“If you are looking to transform Business Spend Management, having an invoice processing solution like ancora is essential to maximizing the value and benefit of your procurement investment,” said the Chief Procurement Officer of this organization.
“The entire team at ancora is very happy to add this organization to its growing list of global customers and that they were able to recognize the differentiators that ancora brings to the table over other vendors in the IDP and AP automation space,” said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora software. “they provide a critical service in making sure the world’s power keeps flowing. We are excited to help in that mission.”
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more information about ancora Software Inc. visit www.ancorasoftware.com
Nick Bova
ancora Software, Inc
email us here