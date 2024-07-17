CrafterCMS Unveils New Trust Center, Underscoring Commitment to Security and Transparency

CrafterCMS is an open-source, headless content management system for enterprises.

Trust Center provides comprehensive insights into CrafterCMS's security practices and compliance measures.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless content management system for enterprises, is proud to announce the launch of its new Trust Center, now accessible at https://trust.craftercms.com. This dedicated microsite is designed to provide our customers, solution partners, and open source community with comprehensive insights into CrafterCMS's security practices and compliance measures.

The CrafterCMS Trust Center features:

1) SOC 2 Audit Report: Demonstrating our commitment to stringent security standards, the SOC 2 report provides an in-depth review of our controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

2) CAIQ (Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire): As a standardized questionnaire, the CAIQ allows customers to quickly assess CrafterCMS's security posture and practices against industry standards.

3) Additional Security Documents: The Trust Center also includes a variety of important documents detailing our security policies, compliance certifications, and data protection measures.

"Trust is paramount in today's digital landscape," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. "The launch of our Trust Center underscores our dedication to the highest levels of transparency and security, ensuring all of our stakeholders ranging from enterprise customers to open source users can confidently leverage our content platform to deliver exceptional, high-performance, and ultra-secure digital experiences."

The CrafterCMS Trust Center is just one part of the company's ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of security and compliance. An inherently secure, advanced decoupled CMS architecture is another critical component. By building on a secure technology foundation and providing easy access to critical security documentation, CrafterCMS will continue to deliver the highest levels trust and collaboration with its user community.

For more information, please visit the CrafterCMS Trust Center at https://trust.craftercms.com.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about our enterprise solutions at craftercms.com and the open source project at craftercms.org.