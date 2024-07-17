Calling All Senior Community Members To Leave Your Mark on the Park - An Effort to Create a Lasting Legacy

Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens announced the launch of an ambitious oral history project named Community Voices-Leave Your Footprint on the Park Project

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens today announced the launch of an ambitious oral history project titled "Community Voices: Leave Your Footprint on the Park Project." This initiative seeks to capture and preserve the rich stories and experiences of seniors from the Kenilworth, Deanwood, and Eastland Gardens communities, who have witnessed and contributed to the evolution of the park over the years.

The heart of this project lies in capturing the invaluable stories and experiences of Washington, D.C.'s senior residents, particularly those residing in Ward 7, the home of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. Through a series of interviews, we aim to create a living, online archive of memories, photos, and oral histories that illuminate the rich tapestry of the park's past and the people who have made it their own. This archive will serve as an enduring testament to the garden's legacy and a unique resource for understanding its cultural and historical significance.

Sheena Foster, Executive Director of Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, stated, "This oral history project is more than just recording memories; it's about recognizing the invaluable contributions of our senior residents and ensuring their experiences inspire future generations. By preserving these stories, we are not only honoring our past but also building a foundation for community healing and understanding."

The project underscores the importance of oral history in capturing the nuanced narratives of community life that often go undocumented. It highlights the role such narratives play in educating young people, fostering community pride, and driving social cohesion.

Community Participation: Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens invite members of the Kenilworth, Deanwood, and Eastland Gardens communities to participate by sharing their stories and experiences. Interviews will be conducted over the next six months, with several community events planned to gather stories and celebrate the project's progress.

For more information on how to participate or support "Community Voices: Leave Your Footprint on the Park Project," please contact: Zerline at zerline@fokag.org, call 301.965.1994, or use the link https://kenaqgardens.org/community-voices-leave-your-footprint-on-the-park/ to schedule your visit, or just drop by the park.

About Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens:

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., is a unique national park dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of aquatic plants. The gardens are home to an extensive collection of lotus, water lilies, and other aquatic flora, providing a serene and picturesque setting for visitors of all ages.

About Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens:

Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is the official philanthropic partner to the National Park Service that connects people to the park through stewardship, education and engagement by ensuring that the park is well maintained, well enjoyed and welcoming to all.

To learn more about Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens visit www.kenaqgardens.org