The Annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival Returns to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

A Celebration of Art, Culture, and Aquatic Blooms

I'm thrilled with the fantastic entertainment, cultural shows, and family-friendly activities at this year's festival, with lotuses and water lilies taking center stage.” — Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Executive Director Sheena Foster

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in partnership with the National Park Service is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Lotus and Water Lily Festival at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. This year’s festival will take place from July 19-21, 2024, offering a 3-day long celebration of the stunning aquatic blooms and the rich cultural heritage they represent.

Event Highlights:

Spectacular Blooms: Visitors will be treated to the breathtaking sight of thousands of lotus and water lily flowers in full bloom, creating a vibrant tapestry of colors across the gardens' ponds.

Cultural Performances: The festival will feature a diverse lineup of cultural performances, including traditional music, dance, and storytelling from various communities that hold the lotus and water lily in high regard.

Guided Tours and Workshops: Expert-led tours will provide insights into these beautiful plants' history, ecology, and significance. Additionally, hands-on workshops will offer opportunities for visitors to learn about aquatic gardening and conservation.

Family-Friendly Activities: A range of activities designed for children and families will be available, including arts and crafts, face painting, and interactive educational exhibits.

Local Vendors and Food Trucks: Enjoy a variety of food and beverages from local vendors and food trucks, offering everything from refreshing drinks to delicious meals inspired by the festival’s themes.

About Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens:

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., is a unique national park dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of aquatic plants. The gardens are home to an extensive collection of lotus, water lilies, and other aquatic flora, providing a serene and picturesque setting for visitors of all ages.

About Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens:

Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is the official philanthropic partner to the National Park Service that connects people to the park through stewardship, education and engagement bu ensuring that the park is well maintained, well enjoyed and welcoming to all.

Admission and Safety Information:

The festival is free and open to the public. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, the National Park Service will implement health and safety measures in accordance with local guidelines. Visitors are encouraged to check the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens website for the latest updates and information.

Contact Information:

For more information about the Lotus and Water Lily Festival, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/keaq/planyourvisit/lotus-and-water-lily-festival.htm

To learn more about Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens visit www.kenaqgardens.org

Join us at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens for a celebration of nature, culture, and community at the Lotus and Water Lily Festival. We look forward to seeing you there!

---

Media Contact:

GrowHer Consulting

growherinc@gmail.com