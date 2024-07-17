Carbon Reform Unveils Pilot Carbon Capsule at Baltimore Gas and Electric Facility

From left to right: Faith Davis (BGE, Lead Exelon's Climate Investment Fund), Nick Martin (Carbon Reform, COO & Co-Founder), Alexander Núñez (BGE, SVP, Governmental, Regulatory, and External Affairs), Jo Norris (Carbon Reform, CEO &Co-Founder)

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Reform, a pioneering climate tech startup headquartered in Philadelphia, proudly cut the ribbon for their pilot Carbon Capsule unit at Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies, aimed at exploring the potential of Carbon Reform's technology to significantly reduce energy consumption and building emissions while improving indoor air quality.

The Carbon Capsule®, an innovative retrofit carbon removal system, permanently captures carbon dioxide (CO₂) while effectively filtering volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pathogens, and particulates from indoor air. This approach delivers a triple benefit: enhancing air quality for occupants, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lowering energy costs.

“We’ve seen extremely promising results of up to 50% cooling load reduction at our Philly site where we have the V1 Carbon Capsule demonstration…we’re looking forward to implementing a control sequence to show similar results, with the support of the facilities team.” - Jo Norris, CEO & Co-Founder at Carbon Reform.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony, held last Thursday at BGE’s Spring Gardens facility in Baltimore, featured remarks from Jo Norris, CEO & Co-Founder of Carbon Reform, on the culmination of events that have led to this pilot.

“Years of research, countless prototypes, hundreds of hours spent with investors, customers, and partners. Many mistakes, lessons learned, and courses corrected. An evolving, dynamic, hardworking, and exceptionally brilliant team who teach us something new every day about leadership, creativity, and collaboration. All of this has brought us to now, with not only this pilot installation, but an entire line of products, almost all commercially ready, multiple patents filed, two state of the art facilities, and national recognition as an upcoming leader in this space.”

The pilot installation helps facilitate BGE’s Path to Clean, aiming to cut their own operational emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. At the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Conference on Sunday, Ed Hirsch, Manager of Strategic Programs at BGE, discussed the motivation for adopting the Carbon Capsule.

“For me, it was about the energy efficiency, the energy cost savings, as well as the carbon capture. But… From a leadership standpoint, it really keyed into the air cleanliness, the employee health and safety benefits that the carbon capture offers, as well as the productivity benefits of having that low carbon dioxide in our facilities.” -Ed Hirsch, Manager of Strategic Programs at BGE

Hirsch also discussed how Carbon Reform’s preferred business model, hardware as a service, is promising for their expansion after the pilot stage: “As a regulated entity, it's hard for a utility to spend capital on anything other than energy, so the leasing model really works for us and it really will allow us … to pass the pilot stage of this technology in our public facilities.”

Scheduled to conclude in March 2025 and be replaced by a developing commercial partnership, the pilot project promises to deliver invaluable data on energy savings and environmental impact, shaping the future trajectory of clean air solutions. By leveraging the combined expertise of Carbon Reform and BGE, this collaboration sets a compelling precedent for the seamless integration of innovative technologies into mainstream sustainability practices.

"As we cut the ribbon today, let us celebrate this accomplishment and look forward to a future where sustainable solutions like the Carbon Capsule become the norm rather than the exception." - Jo Norris, CEO & Co-Founder at Carbon Reform.

About Carbon Reform:

Carbon Reform is a Philadelphia and Delaware based climate tech startup founded by Jo Norris and Nick Martin in early 2020 that offers solutions for commercial buildings to decarbonize with their existing HVAC system. Their diverse team of engineers, scientists, and creatives are dedicated to democratizing access to carbon removal solutions, decreasing building energy costs, and improving indoor air quality for the built environment. carbonreform.com