International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) announce the June 2024 focus: Brazil, Wolof People, and Business Mavericks

Held in June, IBHM celebrates black talent, influence, and cultures from around the world; internationalblackheritagemonth.com serves as the main portal.

LOS ANGELES, CA, LA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is International Black Heritage Month (IBHM), Pride Month, and home to Juneteenth. International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) is excited to reveal the themes and focus for 2024 on the official website internationalblackheritagemonth.com:

The captivating themes and focus for 2024 are:

● The vibrant culture and people of Brazil that include greats such as footballers Pelé and Marta Vieira da Silva, and historical warrior Zumbi, a leader of the Quilombo dos Palmares community, and settlement of Afro-Brazilians.

● The rich cultural heritage of the Wolof people from Senegal and beyond, showcasing the outstanding works of Senegalese author Aminata Sow Fall.

● The Business Mavericks, who, against the odds, are trailblazers and have achieved remarkable success, which include billionaires Oprah Winfrey and Aliko Dangote from Nigeria.

To elevate the wide variety of cultural voices, ‘culture-ology’ has been created on the platform internationalblackheritagemonth.com, and IBHM is excited to announce a partnership with kult.pt and the launch of the KULT International Black Heritage Month Channel.

Kult.pt CEO Patrick Rahy states, “This is an exciting time to partner with International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) and the founder Bruce Reynolds; Kult.pt is the leading social platform for culture lovers to discover, share and organize content, and with so much content and diverse stories from across the afro-diaspora, this partnership is perfect. We have content covering Portuguese and Spanish-speaking territories, and our English language offerings are growing”.

In addition to kutl.pt, the 2024 Spotify International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) Spotify Playlist is now available with culturally diverse music from hip-hop to dancehall that will inspire music lovers all year long with artists from the USA, Brazil, England, Jamaica, India, Japan , Korea, Senegal, Germany and more…

IBHM is also pleased to announce: The IBHM book selection with the renowned Goethe-Institut in Lisbon, Portugal. A specially curated selection of books by Afro-German authors which include Dr. Emilia Roig and Sharon Dodua Otoo.

IBHM is also pleased to announce: The support of hangar.com.pt/ in Lisbon, Portugal, and the greenhouse2024.com project, the Official Portuguese Representation at the 60th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia (The Venice Biennale, in Venice, Italy), showcasing works by artists of color.

International Black Heritage Month founder Bruce Reynolds states, “It’s amazing to see how much people want and love IBHM, and get the vision. That it's for people of all shades to come together, as we are one race, the human race. We're thankful for our partners and allies, and the year-on-year growth in partnerships is a testament to this. There’s cultural wealth and value in showcasing diversity and educating on diverse cultures. When barriers to equality are removed, it benefits the whole of society and promotes economic growth. Equality enables diverse perspectives, creative innovation, and diverse solutions. We need these given the many challenges we have in the world”.



IBHM, held in June, honors and highlights the achievements, impact, and cultures of Black people globally. internationalblackheritagemonth.com is the primary platform for information and resources related to these celebrations. This year's theme and focus builds on previous years, which covered Jamaica, Yoruba People, Creative Pioneers, Afrofuturism, Africa the Continent, and historical and current Black Royalty worldwide, empowering talks with multi-award winning designer and brand expert Eddie Opera, TV-producer and writer Carlton Jordan, and events with University of the Arts London (UAL), University of La Verne, California, and Afrolink, Lisbon, Portugal.

International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) launched in June 2021 and honors and highlights the achievements, impact, and cultures of Black people globally. It's anchored in June to connect the significant cultural observances of: Juneteenth in the USA (June 19), Windrush Day in the UK (June 22), Portugal Day (June 10), Keti Koti in Utrecht, Netherlands (June 30), and Youth Day, South Africa (June 16).

