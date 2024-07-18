Tidal Cloud Earns AWS EC2 for Windows Server Delivery Specialization

This award validates Tidal Cloud’s expertise in delivering Microsoft Windows applications on Amazon EC2.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 Server Delivery Specialization achievement recognizes Tidal Cloud's expertise and proven customer success in automating and accelerating customer applications and migration modernization in delivering Microsoft Windows solutions on AWS.

Tidal Cloud, a leading provider of transformative migrations for enterprises moving to the cloud, announced today its approval for the Amazon EC2 Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Specialization. This prestigious recognition awarded from the AWS Partner Network (APN), validates Tidal Cloud’s expertise in delivering Microsoft Windows applications on Amazon EC2.

As an AWS Server Delivery Specialization partner, Tidal Cloud helps enterprises rethink their application architectures, enabling more efficient operations, freeing up capital for innovation, and transforming their IT operations. This award solidifies Tidal Cloud’s status as a trusted AWS partner.

David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Cloud, expressed his enthusiasm for this recognition: "We are thrilled to receive this AWS specialization. It reflects our team's dedication to providing top-tier Microsoft Windows solutions on AWS and ensures our customers can trust our expert guidance throughout their cloud journeys."

This achievement assures clients of Tidal Cloud’s proven skills in deploying Microsoft Windows applications on AWS, optimized for security, performance, and cost-efficiency. With enhanced access to AWS resources, Tidal Cloud leverages advanced technologies to develop customized solutions that boost operational efficiency and provide a competitive edge, accelerating digital transformation and modernizing IT infrastructure.

Amber Weaver, Tidal representative, added, “With our AWS specialization, leveraging our business-first approach and scalable framework, we excel in enterprise AWS migrations and transformation projects. We're dedicated to helping businesses transform IT operations, reduce disruption, and seize new opportunities.”

The Amazon EC2 Microsoft Windows Server Specialization complements Tidal Cloud’s existing AWS Partner Network credentials, including Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Qualified Software Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Services Partner. These qualifications establish Tidal Cloud as a versatile and highly capable partner for enterprises navigating complex cloud migration and modernizations, particularly those with Microsoft Windows-based workloads.

With this new specialization and its comprehensive AWS credentials, Tidal Cloud continues to strengthen its position as a go-to partner for enterprises undertaking cloud transformations.

About Tidal

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. The company achieves this with an application assessment platform, using a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects.

Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Its collaborative platform, Accelerator, simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labor shortages through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes, enabling cloud-native services for a modern business.

Tidal is a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Qualified Software Partner, Serves, and Public Sector Partner, and EC2 for Windows Server Delivery Partner with Amazon Web Services. Tidal is also a Managed Partner, Co-Sell Ready Partner, and Gold ISV Partner of Microsoft.

