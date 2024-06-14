Tidal Cloud Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Underscoring Commitment to Data Security

Tidal Cloud Obtained Clean SOC 2 Type II Report, Validating Data Security

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal.Cloud has successfully completed a SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Tidal’s SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.

This milestone reflects Tidal.Cloud's commitment to data security, availability, and privacy.

The attestation by the prominent national accounting firm validates Tidal.Cloud's stringent controls that protect customer data. It shows adherence to rigorous standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reflects our continued prioritization of our customers' data security and trust," said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal.Cloud. “It provides external validation that we have the people, processes, and technology to deliver secure, compliant products."

Tidal.Cloud uses continuous monitoring and visibility of security controls, which can be found at https://tidalcloud.com/security/. Tidal.Cloud encourages customers and prospects to request the SOC 2 report to learn about its security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy approach.

About Tidal.Cloud

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. The company achieves this with an application assessment platform, using a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects.

Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Its collaborative platform, Accelerator, simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labor shortages through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes, enabling cloud-native services for a modern business.

About SOC 2

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

