247LiveIT Warns of AI Affecting Website, PPC and Social Media Advertising Results

AI-created content is meeting resistance from Google Search algorithms.

We believe there is a direct correlation between the introduction of AI content and online marketing performance.”
— Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO
CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, warns that AI-created content is meeting resistance from Google Search algorithms. The result says 247LiveIT is lower search rankings for websites and poorer performance for Pay Per Click (PPC) and social media advertising campaigns.

"Businesses are coming to us complaining that their websites, PPC marketing and social media advertising are not performing as well as they once were. They’re asking for help," says Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO. “We’re finding that many of these businesses had begun using AI-generated content on their website, in online ads and in email marketing. We believe there is a direct correlation between the introduction of AI content and online marketing performance.”

When creating online content, Abid suggests to always insist that a professional content writer prepare the verbiage. “At 247LiveIT, our content writers research a subject before creating content so it’s always fresh. If a client brings us materials that is AI written, our editors review the information, give it a human touch and make sure awkward or obviously AI-produced wording is removed.”

Based in Chatsworth, California with offices in Dubai, 247LiveIT is a Google Partner and certified with Amazon Advertising, Facebook Marketing and Microsoft Advertising Elite. 247LiveIT services include custom website design, social media platform design and advertising, e-mail campaigns, search engine optimization, graphic design, video content creation and pay-per-click marketing.

For a free consultation on how to build a business brand and increase sales revenue, call 877-382-0922 or go to https://247liveit.com. Monthly SEO packages are available.

