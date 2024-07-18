Creanord Releases Service Activation Testing Feature with Parallel Testing Capability
Our new parallel testing capability removes previous limitations, allowing users to run multiple test instances concurrently in order to dramatically accelerate the service activation process.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance monitoring and service assurance solutions, today announced the release of a new Service Activation Testing (SAT) feature that enables users to run up to five test instances independently. The feature significantly increases efficiency and flexibility in SAT testing and streamlines service activation processes for communication service providers (CSPs).
— Claus Still, CEO of Creanord
“Traditionally, service activation testing has been a sequential process, meaning each test must be completed before the next one can begin,” said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. “This can be a significant bottleneck for CSPs, delaying service delivery and impacting customer satisfaction. Our new parallel testing capability shatters this limitation, allowing users to run multiple test instances concurrently dramatically accelerating the service activation process. Furthermore, we have also doubled the maximum number of test flows within one test instance to 24 allowing for up to 120 endpoints and/or QoS classes to be tested concurrently with a single probe.”
Creanord’s new multiple independent SAT tests feature offers several key benefits for CSPs, including:
• Reduced Footprint: Before, CSPs had to deploy multiple probes in parallel to run multiple tests independently. Now, a single probe can run the same number of independent tests, resulting in a reduced footprint and better energy efficiency.
• Increased Efficiency: Parallel processing optimizes testing resources, allowing CSPs to test more services in less time. This frees up valuable staff time for other critical tasks.
• “Birth Certificates”: The multiple independent SAT tests feature enables CSPs to test for instance all new mobile backhaul and business access services before handing them over to the end user. Such also creates a verifiable record, similar to a “birth certificate,” documenting the service’s performance at deployment time. This record proves the service meets agreed-upon criteria and becomes a valuable baseline also for any future troubleshooting.
• Enhanced Troubleshooting: The detailed test results provide valuable insights in case of service issues. Technicians can pinpoint problems faster and more efficiently, minimizing downtime and improving service restoration times.
“This capability enables using the same SAT & Throughput Test Head simultaneously by up to 5 users. The SW/HW isolation technologies guarantee that the runs do not interfere with each other even though they can share the same physical network interface. That makes the full potential of probe hardware available without compromising the measurement quality.” said Antti Paju, Fellow at Creanord. “I hope the CSPs around the world find this product as it is the most powerful elastic product in the market for SAT, troubleshooting, and periodic saturation tests.”
Availability
Creanord’s multiple independent Service Activation Tests feature is available now as part of the company’s industry-leading service assurance platform.
About Creanord
Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service, wholesale providers, and critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com.
