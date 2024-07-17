Resiliency Project Complete at Camp Hollis on Lake Ontario

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of construction on a project to protect Camp Hollis from future flooding and high-water events. Located in the town of Oswego, Camp Hollis is a summer camp for children, providing recreational opportunities to more than 2,000 at-risk youth per year, as well as a location for private events. The completed resiliency project stabilizes nearly 600 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline and prevents further erosion and encroachment of the bluff toward the camp’s facilities, helping to ensure the historic camp remains open for campers and visitors. This project further supports Governor Kathy Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched earlier this month to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

“Many of New York’s communities continue to be at risk of the effects of climate change, and initiatives like the REDI Program assist shoreline communities to protect their infrastructure, residents, and businesses,” Governor Hochul said. “The Camp Hollis project will increase flood protection measures to help protect the beloved camp, keeping it open for children to enjoy for generations to come.”

New York State awarded the $500,000 project to Oswego County through the State's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). Wave and horizontal ice pressure, generated by severe storms, continuously eroded the toe of the bluff causing sloughing and intrusion of the bluff in toward Camp Hollis’s playing field and facilities and creating a hazardous condition for camp visitors.

The project’s resiliency features include the installation of an onshore riprap revetment system with a regraded slope. In addition, vegetation has been added between the revetment and the slope to minimize potential erosion loss and protect the toe of the bluff. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) over saw the county’s implementation of the project.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The improvements at Camp Hollis protects a vital shoreline in the wake of erosion from flooding and storm events driven by climate change, while preserving the opportunities for the next generation of campers and younger environmental stewards to forge memories to last a lifetime. With the support of Governor Hochul, DEC is proud to help advance the REDI mission in Oswego County to help ensure treasured landmarks like Camp Hollis are conserved for campers and visitors to enjoy affordable outdoor recreation for another 78 years.”

REDI Co-Chair and Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Just in time for summer, the Camp Hollis flooding resiliency project in Oswego is complete. Campers and visitors will certainly appreciate this vital infrastructure work that protects their beloved camp from future flooding and shoreline erosion. The project is the latest of Governor Hochul’s many REDI projects that are helping to safeguard waterfront communities from damaging floods.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “As a REDI Commissioner for Oswego County and frequent visitor, the stunning Lake Ontario shoreline holds a special place in my heart, as does the work that the REDI Commission has done to help shore up its defenses. Camp Hollis provides an invaluable service in keeping at-risk youth on the path to future success. This project, which helped fortify this wonderful Great Lakes institution, will ensure its viability now and in the future. Congratulations to all involved - this was a resiliency project with an extremely important purpose, and I’m proud to see that it is at the finish line in time for the summer season.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Oswego County’s Camp Hollis is a welcoming place for thousands of county residents, especially at-risk youth, who take advantage of the many recreational opportunities offered at the camp. The Camp Hollis project underscores how the REDI initiative under Governor Hochul’s leadership is helping communities on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River rebuild and protect important public assets in flood-prone areas.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “This project, funded through the state's REDI program, ensures that Camp Hollis remains a safe and welcoming place for the thousands of at-risk youths who benefit from its programs each year. I’m fully committed to protecting the environment for future generations and supporting initiatives that improve our community's infrastructure. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and DEC for their leadership in stabilizing the shoreline and enhancing this valuable Oswego County community resource.”

Assemblymember Will Barclay said, “It’s great to see this important project completed at Camp Hollis. The shoreline stabilization will secure its longevity, guaranteeing this facility will provide an outlet for kids of all ages to continue to partake in summer camp experiences. The investment from the state has ensured the Lake Ontario shoreline remains sound, and it will prevent further erosion. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this has on Camp Hollis and the community.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “The goal of the Shoreline Stabilization project at Camp Hollis is to maintain, sustain and protect our Lake Ontario shoreline and our facilities from various weather patterns. As you know, Oswego County is known for its harsh winters and high winds. Severe storms on the Lake Ontario shoreline have caused erosion to the bluffs along Camp Hollis, in which the shoreline stabilization project has addressed these issues.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State's REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 26 projects in the design phase, 20 projects in the construction phase, and 88 projects completed.

Get Offline and Get Outside

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul launched the “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. Governor Hochul kicked off the campaign by announcing that the State is waiving swimming pool entry fees at New York State Parks this summer. Additionally, Governor Hochul launched the $1.5 million Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program to help with transportation to swimming lessons as part of the NY SWIMS initiative. This follows the Governor's historic $150 million NY SWIMS investment to support pools in underserved communities – New York's biggest investment in swimming since the New Deal.