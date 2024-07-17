New Subway Safety Milestones

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and New York City Police Department Commissioner Edward A. Caban today celebrated new data released by the NYPD, showing new milestones in the State, City and MTA’s efforts to make New York City subways even safer. Transit crime is down 44.4 percent comparing this week to the same week last year; down 26.6 percent comparing the past four weeks to the same time period last year; and down 7.8 percent year to date.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and it’s clear that the proactive measures we’re taking to prevent and reduce violence on our subways are working,” Governor Hochul said. “Secure, reliable transit is a necessity for residents and visitors in our great city. With continued partnership with Mayor Adams, Chairman Lieber and our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to do everything in our power to keep the system safe.”

If current trends continue, July will be the sixth consecutive month with a double-digit decrease in subway crime. Last year, overall crime in the transit system fell nearly 3 percent compared to 2022, as the number of riders increased by 14 percent. This year, transit crime was down 15.4 percent in February, 23.5 percent in March, 23 percent in April, 10.6 percent in May, and 15.3 percent in June. Additionally, according to the new data transit crime is 11 percent lower than reported in 2019.

In March, Governor Hochul announced her five-point plan to protect New Yorkers on the subway and convened the first meeting of the New York Subway and Transit Safety Task Force. Governor Hochul has also increased efforts to find secure housing for individuals living in the subway system, ensuring individuals with behavioral health issues have opportunities to access the mental health care they may need.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Our public transit system is the lifeblood of our city, and keeping New Yorkers safe on the subway is key to ensuring that New York remains the safest big city in America. Today, it is clear: thanks to our efforts, our subways are getting even safer. We’ve had five straight months of double-digit decreases in overall subway crime after we surged more than 1,000 additional officers into the system in February, and, so far, in July, we’re on track for a sixth month of safer subways. Today, other than during the pandemic, our transit system is the safest it’s been in 14 years, with the lowest number of robberies in recorded history — and we’re committed to making our subways even safer. I’m grateful to have partners in Governor Hochul, NYPD Commissioner Caban, and MTA Chair and CEO Lieber who share our commitment to making the safest city in the country even safer.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams have made subway safety a priority, and the results are in. In the first half of 2024, subways had both the lowest daily crime rate in 14 years and the third lowest in the 28 years since NYPD has been collecting this data when discounting the pandemic.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said, “The tireless efforts of the men and women of the NYPD are making a remarkable impact on the overall safety and quality of life of all New Yorkers, both on the streets and throughout our vast transit system. With subway ridership steadily increasing, the NYPD continues to deploy its resources to stations, platforms, and trains in a strategic, intelligence-driven manner that is lifting every neighborhood and improving the lives of all the people we serve in communities across our great city.”

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said, “Our public safety mission is a 24/7 endeavor, just like the New York City subway system. And while public safety continues to be a shared responsibility between the entire criminal justice system and the people we serve, it is the ongoing investment in transit safety by City Hall and NYPD leadership — implemented by NYPD officers — that has led to this year’s notable reduction in subway crime.”