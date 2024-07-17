Josh Roth Joins Pipefy as VP of Revenue & Head of U.S. Sales

Global workflow automation company expands sales management team

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-powered business process automation (BPA), today announced that sales leader Josh Roth was named Vice President of Revenue and Head of U.S. Sales. Recognized as a LinkedIn Top Sales Voice, Roth brings deep experience in sales and sales leadership to Pipefy’s global sales team.



With more than 15 years of experience in sales, Roth has served in sales and leadership roles for technology companies, startups, and the NY Mets. Prior to joining Pipefy, Roth was Vice President of Commercial Sales and Senior Director of Sales & Enablement at Lob, a direct mail automation company. At Presidio, he served as Head of Sales from 2016-2020.

At WalkMe, Roth was Senior Business Development Manager, leading its sales team during its IPO. Before that, he co-founded SDRDefenders, a community of revenue professionals that was acquired by Pavilion. Roth started his career as marketing communications manager for the University of Oregon, and then as Enterprise Account Executive for the NY Mets.

“Josh is a dynamic sales leader with a proven ability to drive revenue growth and build strong relationships with clients and with his team,” said Alessio Alionco, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “His deep understanding of the technology industry and his passion for sales are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our markets and deliver exceptional solutions for our customers.”

“This is a really exciting time to join Pipefy, to bring its AI-driven workflow automation solution to more companies worldwide, helping them improve productivity and efficiency,” said Roth. “We have a diverse group of sales professionals located worldwide at Pipefy, and I am thrilled to lead this exceptional team.”

Roth joins Pipefy’s global team of more than 450 employees. He is located in San Francisco.

He holds a BA degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in November, 2022. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642