East Coast Leads the Way in Holistic Addiction Recovery in Massachusetts
East Coast’s addiction treatment center allows individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders have an opportunity for effective recovery.
East Coast Recovery Center is a leader in addiction treatment in Cohasset, Massachusetts. With comprehensive programs available at East Coast's addiction treatment center, individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders have a healthy opportunity for effective recovery.

Located 20 minutes outside Boston, the center provides a holistic healing environment that focuses on sustainable sobriety. As an addiction treatment center in Massachusetts with modality-rich substance abuse treatment options, East Coast is an invaluable solution.
Located 20 minutes outside Boston, the center provides a holistic healing environment that focuses on sustainable sobriety. As an addiction treatment center in Massachusetts with modality-rich substance abuse treatment options, East Coast is an invaluable solution.
At their addiction recovery center, they treat anything from alcoholism to heroin addiction to dual diagnosis. Because each addiction treatment journey can differ, East Coast focuses on personalized services. Through this, the East Coast team considers each client’s needs, goals, and circumstances.
East Coast Recovery Center’s services include:
Day Treatment (PHP): Also known as a Partial Hospitalization Program, this approach is intensive, including 6 structured, clinical hours a day. Clients, however, still live at home.
Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): This service gives clients the freedom to maintain their daily responsibilities. For flexibility, there’s also an Evening IOP so those who can’t attend daytime therapy sessions can still receive treatment.
Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Recovery from addiction can sometimes require medication. At East Coast, medical staff can administer and monitor this safely while qualified therapists implement counseling.
Aftercare Support: Addiction recovery doesn’t start and end with a treatment program. East Coast provides its clients with resourceful tools and services, like peer support, to help them stay on track.
As one of the best substance abuse treatment centers, East Coast leverages both evidence-based therapies, like dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and other holistic approaches, like adventure therapy. This helps heal individuals physically and mentally. East Coast exemplifies a safe, non-judgmental space for clients to grow. Under the guidance of East Coast’s experienced staff, clients will learn the triggers and root causes of their addictions, as well as coping mechanisms to prevent relapse.
For anyone ready to achieve recovery from addiction, East Coast is an effective fit. To find out more about the programs, visit East Coast Recovery Center’s website or call (617) 390-8349 today. A sober, healthier future starts now.
About East Coast Recovery Center
East Coast Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment facility in Massachusetts, provides comprehensive services for substance abuse and mental health struggles. Serving the Greater Boston Area and South Shore, East Coast offers evidence-based therapies and clinically sound support for individuals at any stage of the recovery journey. East Coast’s team of qualified and compassionate professionals strives to deliver holistic treatments that encourage lasting recovery and overall fulfillment.
