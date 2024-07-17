Under £10 Day at Shop TJC Ltd: Unprecedented Bargains on Friday, 19th July
Snag Unbelievable Deals Under £10 and Support TJC's Your Purchase Feeds on Friday, 19th July!
Our Under £10 Day isn't just about deals; it's about impact. Through Your Purchase Feeds, each purchase provides meals for children. We're proud to work with Magic Breakfast, ensuring kids thrive.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop TJC Ltd. is gearing up for an extraordinary day of unbeatable deals and steals! On Friday, 19th July, the channel will host its first Under £10 Day for 2024, dedicating 24 hours to offering incredible items all priced at under £10.
— Ms. Dee Kumar, Managing Director
This unprecedented event will feature never-before-seen products and the return of some all-time favourites, all at amazing prices.
TJC's dynamic presenters will join in the excitement, guiding viewers through this unique shopping experience. Adding to the thrill, special guest experts will share their insights and help customers make the best choices from the fantastic range of products.
From stunning jewellery and stylish home décor to top-notch beauty products and lifestyle items, there's something for everyone. This is a rare opportunity for shoppers to snag the best deals TJC has ever offered.
Moreover, every purchase made during Under £10 Day will contribute to the TJC Your Purchase Feeds programme. This heartwarming initiative ensures that for each purchase, a meal is provided to a child in need. In the UK, TJC proudly partners with Magic Breakfast, providing nutritious breakfasts to children who might otherwise start their day hungry.
Across India, the partnership with Akshaya Patra helps deliver meals to schoolchildren, supporting their education and well-being.
"Our Under £10 Day is not just about amazing deals; it's about making a meaningful impact," said Ms. Dee Kumar, Managing Director of TJC. "Through our Your Purchase Feeds programme, every purchase helps provide meals for children in need. We are especially proud of our work with Magic Breakfast in the UK, ensuring that children have the nourishment they need to thrive."
Viewers are encouraged to tune in on Friday, 19th July for a day full of incredible bargains and unforgettable moments.
Don’t miss out on the chance to shop exclusive Under £10 deals, only on TJC.
Tune in and grab your bargains with TJC, making a difference one purchase at a time through the Your Purchase Feeds program. Watch TJC on Freeview 22, Sky 662, Sky HD 896, Virgin 757, and Freesat 809.
About Shop TJC
Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories. Established in 2006, Shop TJC reaches ~25 million UK households via live Television shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play and many other streaming devices or television.
Jennifer Carr
Shop TJC Limited
+ +44 7734 459909
