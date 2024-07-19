Recruiting for Good Re-Launches The Rosé Social Club with The Sweetest Rewards

Love to Support Women and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Your Favorite Nonprofit Earn The Sweetest Club Membership www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA Love to Dine in LA and Support Women; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund your favorite nonprofit and earn $1500 Gift card to The Sweetest Women Chef Restaurant in LA www.TheSweetestDiningCard.com The Rosé Social Club Membership includes 12 Months of Wine. Enjoy the sweetest vintage handpick by a woman sommelier or from a woman-owned winery www.12MonthsofWine.com Enjoy The Best Vintage Every Month Love Summer, Sangria, and Tapas? Attend The Sweetest Party Made Just for You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Saturday July 19th; 12pm to 1pm purchase $13 dollar bottomless sangria ticket at bar and enjoy tapas at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood! Love to sponsor a student athlete and invest in her training and development? Recruiting for Good will reward funding for elite camps and clinics teaching sweet skills to excel in sports www.SupportStudentAthletes.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is re-launching The Rosé Social Club to help fund girl/women causes and reward life's sweetest treats.The Rosé Social Club membership includes; $1500 Dining Gift Card to a Woman Chef Restaurant in LA, 12 Month of Wine (vintage selected by women sommeliers or come from a woman-owned winery), and 2 VIP Tickets to The Best Food Event in LA Benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand (foundation fighting children's cancer).How to Earn The Rosé Social Club Membership1. Introduce a family member or friend who is responsible for hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared to fund a cause (nonprofit or to sponsor a girl student athlete, or support Girls Design Tomorrow).3. Recruiting for Good rewards a one year membership to The Rosé Social Club.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " Love to Support Women and Party for GOOD ? Join The Rosé Social Club, made exclusively for you!"AboutLove to Support Women and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl/Women Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), 12 Months of Wine (enjoy the best vintage every month selected by LA's Sweetest Woman Sommelier or from a Woman-Owned Winery), and Two VIP Tickets to LA's Best Food Event to Benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand! To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LALove to Party for Good and Dine in LA? Join the Club! Attend our next sweet social party in Brentwood on July 20th from 12pm to 1pm Enjoy $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas for ONE Sweet Hour at Teleféric Barcelona 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Enter drawing to win LA's Best Sangria (rewarding 1 bottle every 10 minutes)! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!Attend Party on July 20th to earn invite for July 27th Fashion Tapas Party.Paris has The Summer Games...LA has The Fashion Games...The Sweetest Parties for Women Who Love to Dress Up for Lunch and Dine in LA. Recruiting is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas at Teleféric Barcelona; most fashionable outfits win The Sweetest Bags + Heels + Sunglasses. www.TheFashionGames.LA 1st Party on July 27th, 2024 Let The Fashion Games Begin!...We're Rewarding The Sweetest Bags to Compliment Your Summer Dress!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor The Sweetest Gigs, and Support Student Athletes in 2025 . To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good created and sponsors both The Sweetest Gigs (work program for exceptionally talented Kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program); since 2020. We have served over 100 kids; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com and www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Love Women Soccer? Join The Club! We're using recruiting for good to help fund girls soccer camps. Parents want to help fund your daughter's soccer camp or are you a sweet aunt/grandma who wants to help fund your favorite relative's soccer camp our sweet solution is made for you. www.LoveWomenSoccer.com Join The Club!

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl whose video inspired Mom and Me Lunch; she is participating in Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program!