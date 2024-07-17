THEVOZ & Partners Expands to Honolulu, Welcoming Stephen M. Tannenbaum as New Partner
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC, one of the most highly respected boutique law firms in New York, is delighted to announce that Stephen M. Tannenbaum has joined the firm as a Partner, opening the firm's new Honolulu, Hawai'i office. Stephen uses his 28 years of experience in litigation, arbitration, mediation, and dispute relationship management to serve clients in Hawai'i and the rest of the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Stephen has successfully represented clients in complex commercial disputes, arbitrations, mediations, and negotiations involving multiple jurisdictions and legal systems. This includes proceedings before organizations and agencies as wide-ranging as the NCAA, EPA, SEC, the Hawai'i Public Utilities Commission, the Hawai'i Civil Rights Commission, and the Hawai'i State Ethics Commission.
He has appeared in federal, state, and local courts in New York and Hawai'i on matters including but not limited to bringing and defending claims under the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, Truth in Lending Act, Consumer Leasing Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and the Hawai'i Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, as well as representing a broad spectrum of clients in contested trusts and estate matters, disputes relating to trustee and fiduciary relationships, real estate tax appeals, compelled real property partition actions, compelled privately held corporation dissolutions, minority shareholder rights litigations and arbitrations, and partnership disputes. As well as numerous other varieties of complex commercial contracts and business disputes.
"We are excited to have Steve join our team in Hawai'i, and we look forward to working with him," said Managing Partner and founder of THEVOZ & Partners, Olivier Thevoz. "As the firm continues to grow and expand, adding more outstanding legal talent such as Steve strengthens our team and benefits our clients. We would also like to express thanks to Juristech and Nick Kokoris for providing the information essential to the identification of Steve Tannenbaum, which led to the establishment of our Honolulu office."
Stephen was born in New Jersey and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. Stephen went on to enroll at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in International Finance and Management with a minor in Statistics. He has obtained his juris doctoris from New York University School of Law. Stephen practiced in New York City at Milbank and Morrison & Foerster for 10 years before his move to Honolulu.
Contact:
Stephen M. Tannenbaum, Esq.
Partner, THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
Topa Financial Center, 700 Bishop Street, Ste. 2100 Honolulu, HI 96813
Email: tannenbaum@thevozpartners.com
Phone: +1 (808) 755-3355
About THEVOZ & Partners:
THEVOZ & Partners is an international law firm with expertise in tax, commercial law, and trusts & estate law. Serving a diverse client base across the globe, the firm is committed to delivering precise and strategic legal solutions. With the addition of its new office in Honolulu, THEVOZ & Partners continues to expand its presence, aiming to cater to the evolving legal requirements of clients around the world.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Cynthia Hill
Chief Administrative Officer
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
Email: hill@thevozpartners.com
Phone: +1 (315) 201-2230 ext. 200
Cynthia Hill
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
+1 (315) 201-2230 ext. 200
