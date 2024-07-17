Shylah Luna Honored with American Legal & Financial Network’s 2024 JPEG Picture the Future Award

Shylah Maloney, Associate, Barton Gilman LLP

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is proud to announce that Shylah Luna was honored with the American Legal & Financial Network’s (ALFN) 2024 JPEG Picture the Future Award, which recognizes outstanding young professional executives and attorneys across the mortgage servicing industry. The Annual JPEG Picture the Future program is one of the ALFN’s most highly sought-after opportunities. Candidates for the award are nominated based on their long-term commitment to the creditors’ rights industry as well as their initiative and willingness to lead, educate, volunteer and improve the industry as a whole, and underwent a blind review by 21 reviewers.

“Shylah exemplifies the essence of unwavering dedication and compassionate leadership, seamlessly intertwining professionalism with heartfelt commitment to serving others. She approaches every task with unwavering promptness and dedication, transcending mere business transactions to foster genuine connections and meaningful relationships, said Sidney Mack, Vice President of Operations at Team Catalyst who nominated Shylah for the award. “Shylah embodies a holistic commitment to both her professional endeavors and interpersonal interactions, embodying the ethos of dedication and integrity in all aspects of her life.”

An associate attorney at Barton Gilman, Shylah handles a wide array of civil litigation matters in state and federal courts across New England. A large area of her practice focuses on representing banks, financial institutions, investors, and mortgage servicers in end-to-end default services, including bankruptcy and complex litigation. Additionally, her practice includes real estate law, estate and trust planning, family law, and insurance defense. Shylah is also dedicated to pro bono initiatives and handles pro bono work for Lynn United for Change, an organization that helps tenants with housing and legal issues, and the Massachusetts Bar Association Dial-A-Lawyer Program, which helps individuals obtain answers to their legal questions.

AFLN’s award is a testament to Shylah’s hard work and dedication to making a positive impact on the industry. Please join us in congratulating her on this well-deserved honor. Learn more about Shylah’s award.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.