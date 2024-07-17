Palestine: IFJ records killings of 117 Palestinian journalists in Gaza

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the murders of at least 117 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since the outbreak of war.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is working closely with the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) to verify information and document the killings of journalists. Mohammad Manhal Abu Armanah, Amjad Al-Jahjouh, Wafa Abu Dabaan, Rizq Abu Shakyan, Saadi Madoukh, Adeeb Sukkar, Mohammad Al Sakni, Mohammad Abu Sharia have been killed this month.

On 1 July, Abu Sharia, editor-in-chief of local news agency Shams succumbed to injuries sustained from an Israeli missile launched near his home in Gaza City.

Madoukh and Sukkar both working at Deep Shot Media production company were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on 5 July. The PJS reported the death of journalist Al Sakni, a media director at Al Quds TV on the same day. He was struck in his home in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

On 6 July, Abu Shakyan, journalist and editor at the Palestine Media Agency, was killed in an Israeli strike that hit his home in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Al-Jahjouh, and Abu Dabaan, a programme producer and presenter were killed in a strike in the camp.

Journalist Abu Armanah was also killed on 13 July in an Israeli strike that hit tents of displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Several journalists are missing in Gaza with many others injured. The NUJ is urging members to donate to the IFJ Safety Fund providing essential medical equipment, food and resources to journalists in need. The union has called for the release of all hostages, mutual cessation of violence and a permanent ceasefire.

The full list of killed Palestinian journalists is published on the IFJ website.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“Media workers in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without interference. The IFJ calls on all combatants in this conflict to do their utmost to safeguard journalists and media professionals. There is intense and deeply concerned interest in this conflict all round the world, but people will only be able to understand what is really going on if journalists are allowed to do their work.”

Return to listing