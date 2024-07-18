Stephanie Hines featured in Authority Magazine: Empowering women, leading with heart

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo Authority Magazine, a Medium publication

Stephanie Hines Coaching announces its founder, Stephanie Hines, is featured in an inspiring interview with Authority Magazine, a Medium publication.

True leadership flourishes when women harness their unique feminine strengths, transforming traditional paradigms into powerful, authentic, and effective guidance.” — Pirie Grossman

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching proudly announces its founder, Stephanie Hines, is featured in a candid and inspiring interview with Authority Magazine, a Medium publication known for its in-depth interviews with industry leaders.

Hines, a trailblazer in the business and marketing coaching realm, was interviewed by Pirie Jones Grossman for Authority’s Leading with Heart series. Grossman, co-host of the Own Your Throne podcast, is an author, life empowerment coach, TedX speaker, influencer, best-selling author and former TV host for E! Entertainment Television, Fox Television, NBC, CBS and ABC.

“True leadership flourishes when women harness their unique feminine strengths, transforming traditional paradigms into powerful, authentic, and effective guidance.” - Pirie Grossman

The series explores the effective leadership women can provide by effectively embracing their femininity and innate strengths, rather than conforming to traditional leadership styles. Authority Magazine has featured 100,000 authorities including billionaire Mark Cuban, TV personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, and former pro basketball player and business investor Shaquille O’Neal - to name a few - and scores of C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies.

Chosen for her exceptional contributions to coaching and her innovative approach to helping entrepreneurs scale to multimillion dollar business, Hines shares the insights and strategies that have empowered countless women to achieve their business goals and lead more fulfilling lives.

“It has been an honor to share my story as a serial entrepreneur and business and marketing coach,” said Hines, also the founder of Reignite Magazine, a labor of love that inspires and supports entrepreneurs. “My journey helping entrepreneurs reconnect with their passion without the traditional cookie-cutter approach continues to evolve. I am grateful to Authority Magazine for giving me a platform to discuss my experiences.”

Key highlights from the interview:

Journey to success: Hines discusses her path from successful entrepreneur to launching her own coaching practice, underscoring the challenges and triumphs that have shaped her approach.

Empowerment through coaching: Hines elaborates on her commitment to helping women break through barriers, both personally and professionally, to achieve their highest potential.

Successes and challenges: She shares the remarkable success stories of clients she has helped scale from $1 million businesses up to $20+ million. As well as the challenges that come with making hard choices to maintain the integrity of her business.

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate collaboration and growth among entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, was created by Yitzi Weiner, a positive influencer and CEO of Thought Leader Incubator. He collaborated with Kristin Marquet, a publicist and author based in New York City. The magazine shares in-depth interviews with authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact and Tech. Read more stories here: https://medium.com/authority-magazine.