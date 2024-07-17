Crossroads Credit Union becomes latest Canadian Credit Union to launch ASAPP OXP®
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Wednesday, Saskatchewan-based Crossroads Credit Union launched into production with ASAPP Financial Technology’s omnichannel experience platform, leveraging the latest Version 18 release.
“We’re thrilled to have ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform now available for both our staff and our Members,” said Jeff Bisschop, CEO at Crossroads Credit Union. “Not only will the Platform allow our Members to conveniently apply for the products they need, but it also enables our staff to streamline processes and save time, ultimately making the entire process faster and easier for all our stakeholders.”
The team at Crossroads will be utilizing in-branch retail AOS capabilities initially with a rollout of digital channels, retail LOS, and business AOS / LOS products over the next few months. With this key step of digital transformation complete, Crossroads Credit Union members will benefit from anytime, anywhere, any device account origination and deeper staff relationships.
In addition, with the recent launch, the Crossroads Credit Union team has also gained access to the ASAPP OXP® Engagement feature sets, including Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Content Management, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™, all accessible through the ASAPP OXP Team Portal® allowing Crossroads to originate, onboard, understand, and grow member relationships more effectively and efficiently.
“We’d like to thank Crossroads Credit Union for their leadership, collaborative approach and partner commitment to challenging the status quo throughout the implementation of this project,” shared Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP’s Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Our Client-Partners play an integral role, challenging our teams to drive the most efficient, effective and engaging processes. They help us elevate platform results, and make ASAPP OXP the most complete solution in the Canadian credit union landscape.”
About Crossroads Credit Union
Located in Canora, Saskatchewan, Crossroads Credit Union currently serves over 6,500 member-owners, across 4 branches and manages over $350 million in Assets. Crossroads Credit Union continues to create easily accessible and personalized services and solutions for each of their members. Welcoming members with open arms, and always looking to give back, Crossroads ensures that they put their members and communities first.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.
