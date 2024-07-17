Drone Company Soars to Export Success

SightLine Applications LLC, based in Hood River, Oregon, specializes in advanced onboard unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) video processing systems. The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) has been integral in SightLine’s process of finding each of its 8 international agent companies, which cover 28 countries. The company wanted to build on and expand a few existing customer relationships in Türkiye, so they contacted the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) in Portland who pointed them to the services of CS Rural Export Center.

After an initial meeting to discuss the company’s goals in Türkiye, the CS Rural Export Center undertook a country analysis providing an assessment of UAV manufacturing concentration, competition, level of import and export within this sector as well as finding potential integrator partners in the country. In tandem with this effort, the U.S. Commercial Service in Türkiye undertook a partner search, verified interest, introduced SightLine’s capabilities and solution to several potential representatives, and counseled the company on nuances related to the commercial market and business practices. In the end, armed with the data, market counsel, and verification of local partner interest, SightLine signed an agreement for representation in Türkiye.

Related to support in Türkiye and broader export interests, Mark Zanmiller, former Director of Business Development shared that “SightLine considers DOC Commercial Service personnel and programs to be keys to their export successes – where over 50% of customers and almost 50% of revenue is from sales to international customers. Relationships with the Portland OR office, regional programs, and in-country specialists worldwide are a ‘force multiplier’ that help make SightLine successful.”

SightLine Applications and the U.S. Commercial Service Portland continue to work together to find new agents in markets around the globe.

Through the U.S. Small Business Administration and Business Oregon, the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant helped facilitate the RAISE Report.

