Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,621 in the last 365 days.

Factory Entertainment Boldy Goes to Star Trek Las Vegas

Star Trek: The Original Series Catspaw Enterprise Prop Replica Available At STLV

Star Trek: The Original Series Catspaw Enterprise Prop Replica Available At STLV

FE Masterworks™ - 35-Inch Long, Hand-Made Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise

STLV Special Guests; Dave Blass, Liz Kloczkowski, David C. Fein and John Eaves

STLV Special Guests; Dave Blass, Liz Kloczkowski, David C. Fein and John Eaves

Our whole mission as a company is to bring fans the things that we, as fans ourselves, would want to own.”
— Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop-culture collectibles company, Factory Entertainment, announced today that it will be exhibiting at STLV: 58-Year Mission Las Vegas, which is being held from August 1-4, 2024 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino.

The company, which is particularly known for its high-end replicas of props and gadgets from massive entertainment franchises, including Star Trek, James Bond, Back to the Future and Game of Thrones, will have an variety of collectibles available for purchase, as well as a sneak peek into new products currently in development for 2025 and beyond.

Factory Entertainment will also be featuring several new iconic Star Trek starships from its prestigious FE Masterworks™ line, which features artisan models of spaceships and other iconic film vehicles, individually hand-built in the U.S. by professional entertainment industry model makers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to exhibit again at STLV” said Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment. “Our whole mission as a company is to bring fans the things that we, as fans ourselves, would want to own. As a fan of Star Trek since it first aired almost 60 years ago, I can’t wait to share our newest items with my fellow members of the Star Trek community.”

At its STLV booth this year, Factory Entertainment will also be hosting a number of special guests, including:

• Star Trek: Picard Production Designer Dave Blass;

• Star Trek: Picard Art Director Liz Kloczkowski;

• Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition Producer David C. Fein; and

• Award winning concept artist, John Eaves

Fans not able to attend STLV don’t have to miss out! Items available to purchase at the show will also be on Factory Entertainment’s website, www.FactoryEnt.com

About Factory Entertainment

Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.

Tommy Vargas
Factory Entertainment, Inc.
+1 925-270-3739
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram

You just read:

Factory Entertainment Boldy Goes to Star Trek Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more