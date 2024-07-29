Factory Entertainment Boldy Goes to Star Trek Las Vegas
Our whole mission as a company is to bring fans the things that we, as fans ourselves, would want to own.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop-culture collectibles company, Factory Entertainment, announced today that it will be exhibiting at STLV: 58-Year Mission Las Vegas, which is being held from August 1-4, 2024 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino.
The company, which is particularly known for its high-end replicas of props and gadgets from massive entertainment franchises, including Star Trek, James Bond, Back to the Future and Game of Thrones, will have an variety of collectibles available for purchase, as well as a sneak peek into new products currently in development for 2025 and beyond.
Factory Entertainment will also be featuring several new iconic Star Trek starships from its prestigious FE Masterworks™ line, which features artisan models of spaceships and other iconic film vehicles, individually hand-built in the U.S. by professional entertainment industry model makers.
“We couldn’t be more excited to exhibit again at STLV” said Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment. “Our whole mission as a company is to bring fans the things that we, as fans ourselves, would want to own. As a fan of Star Trek since it first aired almost 60 years ago, I can’t wait to share our newest items with my fellow members of the Star Trek community.”
At its STLV booth this year, Factory Entertainment will also be hosting a number of special guests, including:
• Star Trek: Picard Production Designer Dave Blass;
• Star Trek: Picard Art Director Liz Kloczkowski;
• Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition Producer David C. Fein; and
• Award winning concept artist, John Eaves
Fans not able to attend STLV don’t have to miss out! Items available to purchase at the show will also be on Factory Entertainment’s website, www.FactoryEnt.com
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
