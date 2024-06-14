Arizona Sales Manager Hits High Notes With Tequila Corrido
Andrew de Neef Celebrates Simultaneous Success in Spirits and Music
Andrew de Neef is literally a rock star, in every way. I am so happy to see him shining in both industries, he is an inspiration!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the team at Tequila Corrido calls Arizona Sales Manager Andrew de Neef a “rock star” they are not being hyperbolic. “Andrew de Neef is literally a rock star, in every way. I am so happy to see him shining in both industries, he is an inspiration,” says Tequila Corrido Partner/CEO Tony Boyle.
— Tequila Corrido Partner/CEO Tony Boyle.
Joining Tequila Corrido from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, de Neef most recently managed SGWS’s team of mixologists and spirits educators, collaborating to develop menus highlighting key brands for the nation’s largest alcohol distributor. This pivotal role meant de Neef built relationships across the hospitality community, was key to the growth of countless brands, and has a unique understanding of many aspects of the industry. But, in summer, 2024, the beverage business won’t be the only space where you’ll see de Neef’s knowledge and passion shine. An accomplished singer and guitarist, de Neef brings his rock star energy to Tequila Corrido and the band Remember The Monsters, reaching millions with his music.
Named for the style of narrative ballad known in Mexico as corridos, Tequila Corrido is the perfect home for de Neef, who was drawn to the quality of the juice, and the branding. “The way music is intertwined with Tequila Corrido is part of what made me feel right at home,” he says. Tequila Corrido is uniquely branded with music at heart: each bottle tied with a signature guitar pick and a logo harmoniously blending the agave plant with his beloved guitar.
“I actually lived a rock star life in my younger years,” de Neef says. But it became apparent that music is still very much a part of his life today when he learned that his cover of Taylor Swift’s “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” went viral on TikTok! He learned the exciting news that the song was played on the social media network nearly one million times while in Arandas, Jalisco on his first visit to Tequila Corrido’s distillery, making the experience even more memorable for the new sales manager. Remember The Monsters also released a rock cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” this June. This is not the first time de Neef’s vocal take on a well-known tune has gone viral. While performing as Actual Villains, de Neef released multiple songs with more than a million plays on Spotify, including his version of REM’s “Losing My Religion.”
Andrew de Neef is also a Certified Specialist of Spirits by the Society of Wine Educators and earned a Level 2 Award with Distinction from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. “Andrew’s mixology experience is going to help broaden our reach within bars and restaurants nationwide, ensuring Tequila Corrido becomes a must-have for cocktail aficionados. His rockstar status and creative flair in mixology is the perfect vibe for crafting the fun, out-of-the-box cocktails,” says Tequila Corrido President Ken Phox.
###
About Tequila Corrido
Tequila Corrido is a premium, award-winning tequila, made of mature, Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico (NOM 1412,) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero-Mena oversees Tequila Corrido’s production of Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a limited release Overproof. Named for the folk songs known as corridos, each recycled-glass bottle is adorned with a leather-bound guitar pick- a nod to the music and culture that inspires every sip. Visit www.ilovetequilacorrido.com, email info@ilovetequilacorrido.com & follow @tequilacorrido on social media.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Olivia Fierro, Tequila Corrido
olivia@ilovetequilacorrido.com
Olivia Fierro
Tequila Corrido
+1 602-402-3279
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Remember the Monsters - Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? (Taylor Swift Cover)