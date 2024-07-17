AECSV Announces Official European Pricing for GM Vehicles, Highlighting the New Corvette Models

AECSV, the official distributor of the Corvette brand in key European markets, has announced the latest price lists.

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AECSV (AEC Specialty Vehicles), the main official European importer of General Motors Specialty Vehicles and distributor of the Corvette brand in key European markets, has announced the latest price lists for its GM vehicles.

AECSV has released detailed pricing for the highly anticipated Corvette Stingray and Z06 models, meticulously designed to meet the preferences of European customers. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements on specific leasing offers.

As the sole authorized distributor of Corvette in key European markets, AECSV proudly introduces the 2024 Corvette Stingray and Z06 models, highlighting the pinnacle of American performance engineering tailored for Europe. Both models come equipped with features that ensure an unparalleled and unique driving experience.

Corvette

The Corvette lineup features both coupe and convertible versions of the Corvette Stingray, powered by a 6.2L, 482 hp, LT2 V8 engine, with prices starting at €92,429* for the coupe version.

For those craving even more power, the Corvette Z06, starting at €159,655*, boasts a 5.5L, 646 hp, LT6 V8 engine. The Z06 is also available with the Z07 Performance Package, transforming it into a true racecar with enhancements such as carbon ceramic brakes, a performance-tuned Z07 suspension with Magnetic Ride Control, Michelin Cup 2R performance tires, and extensive carbon fiber aero elements.

AECSV’s pricing include a 36-month/ 100,000 km GM Europe Factory Warranty, Certificate of Conformity (CoC), and AECSV Roadside Assistance in selected countries.

Chevrolet

The Chevrolet lineup features full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, all powered by a 6.2L V8 engine producing 420 hp. Pickups start from €62.180* with the Silverado LT Trail Boss.

Other models include the Silverado High Country, which offers superior comfort with luxurious materials such as leather upholstery, wood trim, a sunroof, a Bose® sound system, adaptive suspension, and advanced soundproofing. Technology and comfort are at the forefront, with ventilated seats and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. Additionally, the Silverado High Country is exclusively available through AECSV with the Premium Black Appearance Package.

AECSV has also recently introduced the new Silverado ZR2. The most capable pickup in the entire Silverado lineup, it adds a long list of off-road performance features and functionalities for the most demanding customers, including Multimatic DSSV™ shocks, “Mud-Terrain” tires, and front bumpers with specific off-road cutouts for a superior approach angle.

SUVs start from €68.050* with the Tahoe RST model. Additional models include the premium Tahoe High Country and the longer version Suburban High Country.

GMC

The GMC lineup features full-size pickup trucks and an SUV, all powered by a 6.2L V8 engine producing 420 hp. Pickup trucks start from €79,820* with the sporty off-road Sierra AT4 model. The lineup also includes the premium Sierra Denali, with the MY24 version already available in Europe. The SUV offering is the Yukon Denali, starting from €84,020*, known for its distinctive grille and premium features.

Cadillac

The Cadillac lineup features the Escalade model, starting from €117,640* with the Escalade Premium Sport Platinum. This model boasts 24 premium audio speakers, refined materials, a sporty yet elegant design, and a powerful 420 hp V8 engine. The Escalade ESV Sport Platinum, a longer version, is also available.

AECSV’s prices for Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac models include an exclusive 36-month/ 200,000 km Premium+ Warranty, Homologation, European documentation and 36-month AECSV Roadside Assistance in select countries.

Enclosed in the press kit are all detailed pricing of GM vehicles that AECSV distributes.

*All prices mentioned are MSRP net (excluding local taxes).

ABOUT AEC SPECIALTY VEHICLES

AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV) was founded in 2023 in St. Catharines, Canada, as a subsidiary of AEC Group, a group of several privately held companies specialized in the development of customized automotive solutions. With a focus on automotive import, distribution, homologation, and aftersales services, AECSV supports its partners from local dealerships to established OEMs as they enter new markets, further expand their business, and grow their brands. AECSV is an official European importer and distributor of General Motors (GM) Silverado, Sierra, Escalade, Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon models. Learn more at www.aecsv.com.