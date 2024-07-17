Major mental health reform included in the King's Speech

Rethink Mental Illness is delighted at the inclusion of the Mental Health Bill in today's King's Speech.

The Mental Health Bill is designed to reform the outdated Mental Health Act - a collection of laws dictating the treatment someone living with a mental illness receives, when they receive it, and for how long.

The Mental Health Act is vital and allows for people to be detained, often against their will, with the aim of keeping people safe. But too often it can strip individuals of dignity and choice in their treatment.

The current system was created over 40 years ago and the world has changed drastically since 1983. People deserve an updated Mental Health Act - something we have campaigned for over many years - so we welcome today's news.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the long campaign for change led by people experiencing mental illness, their families, and charities like ours. We are pleased that the government has prioritised this reform in their first King's Speech.

"We understand that people will be experiencing mixed emotions today: relief that reform of the Act is finally in sight, frustration at how long it has taken to reach this point, and hope and worry about when improved treatment will become a reality.



“We look forward to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders on reforming the Act. We hope this process will follow a swift but carefully considered path into legislation, implementation, and positive change for people living with mental illness."

Read Mark's full statement, including thoughts on the announced increase of mental health support in schools, here.