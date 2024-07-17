Epique Realty Chooses Lofty to Support National Expansion Plans

Boasting a 90% adoption rate, the AI-powered platform helps boost lead conversions and increase agent productivity

PHOENIX, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epique Realty continues to redefine the real estate landscape with its dynamic growth and relies on award-winning real estate technology innovator Lofty to support over 3,000 agents nationwide. For nearly six years, Lofty’s AI-powered platform has proven essential in automating time-consuming processes, converting more leads, and effectively scaling businesses. Under the visionary leadership of CEO and Co-founder Josh Miller, Epique Realty prioritizes equipping agents with innovative tech tools from day one, with Lofty being a standout choice. Currently, over 90% of Epique agents utilize Lofty as their preferred platform. To read more about Epique Realty's partnership with Lofty, visit HERE.

A former agent and CRM trainer, Josh understands that the best CRM is one that agents will actively use. Lofty’s intuitive user interface and extensive features were key factors in Josh's decision as Epique Realty aimed for new heights. Additionally, Lofty’s continuously refined generative AI capabilities align perfectly with Josh’s commitment to innovative technology and confidence in the power of AI to drive business growth. Today, Epique agents rely on Lofty Virtual Assistant to quickly qualify leads, seamlessly create content, and manage essential yet time-consuming tasks on the go. This empowers Epique agents to focus on revenue-generating activities and deliver the customer service necessary for business growth.

To further support its expanding team, Epique Realty offers Lofty's fully customizable IDX websites and innovative CMA tools for free to new agents. With an extensive library of stunning site templates and an easy-to-use content management system, Lofty enables agents to create a website that reflects their personal brand and showcases property listings from day one. Supported by intelligent IDX technology to attract new leads, Lofty provides actionable insights through built-in site activity analysis, helping agents continually refine their online presence. The platform also supports hundreds of MLS feeds across North America and provides regular updates to ensure listings are presented with the most current information.

As an award-winning technology innovator, Lofty consistently delivers new features to meet the evolving needs of today’s agents. From Smart Plans to social media automations, Lofty has been instrumental in helping Epique Realty quickly grow to serve even more customers across the nation.

“If you’re a large, growing brokerage, I encourage you to consider Lofty as your platform of choice,” said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty. “We currently manage more than 500k leads through Lofty with no plans to slow down. Lofty has the massive scale we need to grow our business, the features our agents require to be successful, and the powerful technology backbone to support our commitment to innovation.”

To learn more about how Lofty can help you meet your business growth goals, visit www.lofty.com.

