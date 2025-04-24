First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share 1 of $50.1 million and $0.85 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $58.1 million and $1.00, respectively.

Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%.

Repurchased 246,751 shares totaling $10 million year-to-date; Redeemed $30 million of sub debt.

Total loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $547.2 million, or 4.4%, during the last twelve months.

Total deposits declined $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $422.6 million, or 2.8%, during the last twelve months primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches with $267.4 million in deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 47 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

The efficiency ratio totaled 54.54% for the quarter.

"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with healthy loan growth and increasing profitability," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "Our 2025 priorities continue to focus on organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits, margin stabilization, fee income growth, expense management and credit quality. Given the market volatility and headlines, we are closely monitoring our clients and our markets but have yet to see any signs of stress."

First Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported first quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $54.9 million compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 of $50.1 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 of $0.85 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.4 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.0 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $547.2 million, or 4.4%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized.

Investment securities, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $356.5 million, or 9.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $33.6 million, or 3.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.

Total deposits equaled $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months. The decline reflected the sale of the Illinois branches during the prior quarter which included $267.4 million in deposits. Total deposits decreased $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 90.1% at period end from 88.6% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.0 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans, a decrease of $0.7 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $4.9 million and provision for loans of $4.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of four basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $130.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.22%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter.

Noninterest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $12.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer-related fees declined by $2.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower derivative hedge fees, gains on sales of mortgage loans and card payment fees. Non-customer-related fees declined $10.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the gain on the Illinois branch sale, partially offset by realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $92.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $3.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decline in marketing expenses, and lower professional fees and employee incentives.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.22%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.50%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.90%. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,113 $ 100,514 Interest-bearing deposits 331,534 410,497 Investment securities available for sale 1,378,489 1,620,213 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 2,048,632 2,163,361 Loans held for sale 23,004 15,118 Loans 13,004,905 12,465,582 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,031 ) (204,681 ) Net loans 12,812,874 12,260,901 Premises and equipment 128,749 132,706 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,006 41,758 Interest receivable 88,352 92,550 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 18,302 25,142 Cash surrender value of life insurance 304,918 306,028 Other real estate owned 4,966 4,886 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 87,665 101,121 Other assets 369,181 331,006 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,439,787 $ 18,317,803 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,185,057 $ 2,338,364 Interest-bearing 12,276,921 12,546,220 Total Deposits 14,461,978 14,884,584 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 185,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,947 130,264 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 972,478 612,778 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 62,619 118,612 Total Borrowings 1,343,044 861,654 Interest payable 13,304 19,262 Other liabilities 289,247 327,500 Total Liabilities 16,107,573 16,093,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 57,810,232 and 58,564,819 shares 7,226 7,321 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,263 1,208,447 Retained earnings 1,306,911 1,181,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,311 ) (198,029 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,332,214 2,224,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,439,787 $ 18,317,803





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 187,728 $ 198,023 Tax-exempt 10,532 8,190 Investment securities: Taxable 8,372 8,748 Tax-exempt 12,517 13,611 Deposits with financial institutions 2,372 6,493 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 997 835 Total Interest Income 222,518 235,900 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 80,547 98,285 Federal funds purchased 812 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 742 1,032 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,364 6,773 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 783 2,747 Total Interest Expense 92,248 108,837 NET INTEREST INCOME 130,270 127,063 Provision for credit losses 4,200 2,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 126,070 125,063 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,072 7,907 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,644 8,200 Card payment fees 4,526 4,500 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,022 3,254 Derivative hedge fees 404 263 Other customer fees 415 427 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,179 1,592 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (7 ) (2 ) Other income 793 497 Total Noninterest Income 30,048 26,638 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,982 58,293 Net occupancy 7,216 7,312 Equipment 7,008 6,226 Marketing 1,353 1,198 Outside data processing fees 5,929 6,889 Printing and office supplies 347 353 Intangible asset amortization 1,526 1,957 FDIC assessments 3,648 4,287 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 600 534 Professional and other outside services 3,261 3,952 Other expenses 7,032 5,934 Total Noninterest Expenses 92,902 96,935 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 63,216 54,766 Income tax expense 7,877 6,825 NET INCOME 55,339 47,941 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 54,870 $ 47,472 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95 $ 0.80 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94 $ 0.80 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.34 $ 25.07 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,242 59,273





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 4,926 $ 2,253 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,341,738 $ 18,430,521 Total Loans 12,941,353 12,477,066 Total Earning Assets 16,960,475 17,123,851 Total Deposits 14,419,338 14,881,205 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,340,874 2,242,139 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.21 % 1.04 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.38 8.47 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.12 13.21 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.47 92.91 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.47 1.64 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 0.07 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.76 12.17 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.39 5.65 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.17 2.55 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22 3.10 Efficiency Ratio 54.54 59.21





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans $ 81,922 $ 73,773 $ 59,088 $ 61,906 $ 62,478 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 4,966 4,948 5,247 4,824 4,886 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 86,888 78,721 64,335 66,730 67,364 90+ Days Delinquent 4,280 5,902 14,105 1,686 2,838 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 91,168 $ 84,623 $ 78,440 $ 68,416 $ 70,202 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 192,031 $ 192,757 $ 187,828 $ 189,537 $ 204,681 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 4,926 771 6,709 39,644 2,253 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.37 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.38 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.54 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.64 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.21 % 1.26 % 0.07 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,113 $ 87,616 $ 84,719 $ 105,372 $ 100,514 Interest-bearing deposits 331,534 298,891 359,126 168,528 410,497 Investment securities available for sale 1,378,489 1,386,475 1,553,496 1,618,893 1,620,213 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 2,048,632 2,074,220 2,108,649 2,134,195 2,163,361 Loans held for sale 23,004 18,663 40,652 32,292 15,118 Loans 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 12,465,582 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) (204,681 ) Net loans 12,812,874 12,661,602 12,458,980 12,450,113 12,260,901 Premises and equipment 128,749 129,743 129,582 133,245 132,706 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,006 41,690 41,716 41,738 41,758 Interest receivable 88,352 91,829 92,055 97,546 92,550 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 18,302 19,828 21,599 23,371 25,142 Cash surrender value of life insurance 304,918 304,906 304,613 306,379 306,028 Other real estate owned 4,966 4,948 5,247 4,824 4,886 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 87,665 92,387 86,732 107,080 101,121 Other assets 369,181 387,169 348,384 367,845 331,006 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,185,057 $ 2,325,579 $ 2,334,197 $ 2,303,313 $ 2,338,364 Interest-bearing 12,276,921 12,196,047 12,030,903 12,265,757 12,546,220 Total Deposits 14,461,978 14,521,626 14,365,100 14,569,070 14,884,584 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 185,000 99,226 30,000 147,229 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,947 142,876 124,894 100,451 130,264 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 972,478 822,554 832,629 832,703 612,778 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 62,619 93,529 93,562 93,589 118,612 Total Borrowings 1,343,044 1,158,185 1,081,085 1,173,972 861,654 Deposits and other liabilities held for sale — — 288,476 — — Interest payable 13,304 16,102 18,089 18,554 19,262 Other liabilities 289,247 311,073 292,429 329,302 327,500 Total Liabilities 16,107,573 16,006,986 16,045,179 16,090,898 16,093,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,226 7,247 7,265 7,256 7,321 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,263 1,188,768 1,192,683 1,191,193 1,208,447 Retained earnings 1,306,911 1,272,528 1,229,125 1,200,930 1,181,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,311 ) (188,685 ) (151,825 ) (211,979 ) (198,029 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,332,214 2,304,983 2,302,373 2,212,525 2,224,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 187,728 $ 197,536 $ 206,680 $ 201,413 $ 198,023 Tax-exempt 10,532 9,020 8,622 8,430 8,190 Investment securities: Taxable 8,372 9,024 9,263 9,051 8,748 Tax-exempt 12,517 12,754 13,509 13,613 13,611 Deposits with financial institutions 2,372 5,350 2,154 2,995 6,493 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 997 958 855 879 835 Total Interest Income 222,518 234,642 241,083 236,381 235,900 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 80,547 89,835 98,856 99,151 98,285 Federal funds purchased 812 26 329 126 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 742 680 700 645 1,032 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,364 8,171 8,544 6,398 6,773 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 783 1,560 1,544 1,490 2,747 Total Interest Expense 92,248 100,272 109,973 107,810 108,837 NET INTEREST INCOME 130,270 134,370 131,110 128,571 127,063 Provision for credit losses 4,200 4,200 5,000 24,500 2,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 126,070 130,170 126,110 104,071 125,063 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,072 8,124 8,361 8,214 7,907 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,644 8,665 8,525 8,825 8,200 Card payment fees 4,526 4,957 5,121 4,739 4,500 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,022 5,681 6,764 5,141 3,254 Derivative hedge fees 404 1,594 736 489 263 Other customer fees 415 316 344 460 427 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,179 2,188 2,755 1,929 1,592 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (7 ) (11,592 ) (9,114 ) (49 ) (2 ) Gain on branch sale — 19,983 — — — Other income 793 2,826 1,374 1,586 497 Total Noninterest Income 30,048 42,742 24,866 31,334 26,638 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,982 55,437 55,223 52,214 58,293 Net occupancy 7,216 7,335 6,994 6,746 7,312 Equipment 7,008 7,028 6,949 6,599 6,226 Marketing 1,353 2,582 1,836 1,773 1,198 Outside data processing fees 5,929 6,029 7,150 7,072 6,889 Printing and office supplies 347 377 378 354 353 Intangible asset amortization 1,526 1,771 1,772 1,771 1,957 FDIC assessments 3,648 3,744 3,720 3,278 4,287 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 600 227 942 373 534 Professional and other outside services 3,261 3,777 3,035 3,822 3,952 Other expenses 7,032 7,982 6,630 7,411 5,934 Total Noninterest Expenses 92,902 96,289 94,629 91,413 96,935 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 63,216 76,623 56,347 43,992 54,766 Income tax expense 7,877 12,274 7,160 4,067 6,825 NET INCOME 55,339 64,349 49,187 39,925 47,941 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 468 469 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.34 $ 26.78 $ 26.64 $ 25.10 $ 25.07 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,242 58,247 58,289 58,328 59,273 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.21 % 1.39 % 1.07 % 0.87 % 1.04 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.38 11.05 8.66 7.16 8.47 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.12 16.75 13.39 11.29 13.21 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.47 92.48 92.54 92.81 92.91 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.47 1.50 1.48 1.50 1.64 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 0.02 0.21 1.26 0.07 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.76 12.51 12.26 12.02 12.17 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.39 5.63 5.82 5.69 5.65 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.17 2.35 2.59 2.53 2.55 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22 3.28 3.23 3.16 3.10 Efficiency Ratio 54.54 48.48 53.76 53.84 59.21





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,306,597 $ 4,114,292 $ 4,041,217 $ 3,949,817 $ 3,722,365 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 243,864 256,312 238,743 239,926 234,431 Real estate loans: Construction 793,175 792,144 814,704 823,267 941,726 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,177,869 2,274,016 2,251,351 2,323,533 2,368,360 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,214,739 1,157,944 1,152,751 1,174,195 1,137,894 Residential 2,389,852 2,374,729 2,366,943 2,370,905 2,316,490 Home equity 650,499 659,811 641,188 631,104 618,258 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 140,954 166,028 158,480 162,089 161,459 Public finance and other commercial loans 1,087,356 1,059,083 981,431 964,814 964,599 Loans 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 12,465,582 Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) (204,681 ) NET LOANS $ 12,812,874 $ 12,661,602 $ 12,458,980 $ 12,450,113 $ 12,260,901





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Demand deposits $ 7,786,554 $ 7,980,061 $ 7,678,510 $ 7,757,679 $ 7,771,976 Savings deposits 4,791,874 4,522,758 4,302,236 4,339,161 4,679,593 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 896,143 1,043,068 1,277,833 1,415,131 1,451,443 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 625,203 692,068 802,949 889,949 901,280 Brokered certificates of deposits1 362,204 283,671 303,572 167,150 80,292 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,461,978 $ 14,521,626 $ 14,365,100 $ 14,569,070 $ 14,884,584 1 - Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $362.2 million at March 31, 2025.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 294,016 $ 2,372 3.23 % $ 575,699 $ 6,493 4.51 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 43,980 997 9.07 41,764 835 8.00 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,634,452 8,372 2.05 1,783,057 8,748 1.96 Tax-exempt (2) 2,046,674 15,844 3.10 2,246,265 17,229 3.07 Total Investment Securities 3,681,126 24,216 2.63 4,029,322 25,977 2.58 Loans held for sale 20,965 319 6.09 21,782 328 6.02 Loans: (3) Commercial 8,770,282 147,772 6.74 8,598,110 159,209 7.41 Real estate mortgage 2,191,384 24,446 4.46 2,130,947 22,357 4.20 HELOC and installment 828,874 15,191 7.33 821,815 16,129 7.85 Tax-exempt (2) 1,129,848 13,332 4.72 904,412 10,367 4.59 Total Loans 12,941,353 201,060 6.21 12,477,066 208,390 6.68 Total Earning Assets 16,960,475 228,645 5.39 % 17,123,851 241,695 5.65 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,381,263 1,306,670 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,341,738 $ 18,430,521 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,522,434 $ 34,606 2.51 % $ 5,419,821 $ 39,491 2.91 % Money market deposits 3,437,998 25,952 3.02 3,045,478 27,383 3.60 Savings deposits 1,299,405 2,445 0.75 1,559,877 3,801 0.97 Certificates and other time deposits 1,947,854 17,544 3.60 2,427,859 27,610 4.55 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,207,691 80,547 2.64 12,453,035 98,285 3.16 Borrowings 1,262,926 11,701 3.71 1,011,812 10,552 4.17 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,470,617 92,248 2.74 13,464,847 108,837 3.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,211,647 2,428,170 Other liabilities 318,600 295,365 Total Liabilities 16,000,864 16,188,382 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,340,874 2,242,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,341,738 92,248 $ 18,430,521 108,837 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 136,397 $ 132,858 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.65 % 2.42 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.39 % 5.65 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.17 % 2.55 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.22 % 3.10 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $6,127 and $5,795 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities 7 11,592 9,114 49 2 Gain on branch sale — (19,983 ) — — — Non-core expenses1,2 — 762 — — 3,481 Tax on adjustments (2 ) 1,851 (2,220 ) (12 ) (848 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 54,875 $ 58,102 $ 55,613 $ 39,493 $ 50,107 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,242 58,247 58,289 58,328 59,273 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — 0.20 0.15 — — Gain on branch sale — (0.34 ) — — — Non-core expenses1,2 — 0.01 — — 0.06 Tax on adjustments — 0.03 (0.04 ) — (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.68 $ 0.85 1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale. 2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.





NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 127,063 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,127 5,788 5,883 5,859 5,795 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 132,858 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 16,960,475 $ 17,089,198 $ 16,990,358 $ 17,013,984 $ 17,123,851 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.07 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.02 % 2.97 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.22 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.10 %





RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,340,874 $ 2,312,270 $ 2,251,547 $ 2,203,361 $ 2,242,139 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (726,917 ) (728,218 ) (729,581 ) (730,980 ) (732,432 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,588,832 $ 1,558,927 $ 1,496,841 $ 1,447,256 $ 1,484,582 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,206 1,399 1,399 1,399 1,546 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 56,076 $ 65,279 $ 50,118 $ 40,855 $ 49,018 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 14.12 % 16.75 % 13.39 % 11.29 % 13.21 %





EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Non Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 92,902 $ 96,289 $ 94,629 $ 91,413 $ 96,935 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,526 ) (1,771 ) (1,772 ) (1,771 ) (1,957 ) Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (600 ) (227 ) (942 ) (373 ) (534 ) Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 94,444 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 127,063 Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,127 5,788 5,883 5,859 5,795 Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 132,858 Non Interest Income (GAAP) $ 30,048 $ 42,742 $ 24,866 $ 31,334 $ 26,638 Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses 7 11,592 9,114 49 2 Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 30,055 $ 54,334 $ 33,980 $ 31,383 $ 26,640 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.54 % 48.48 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 59.21 % Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 94,444 Less: Non-core Expenses1,2 — (762 ) — — (3,481 ) Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776 $ 93,529 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 90,963 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 Less: Gain on Branch Sale — (19,983 ) — — — Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452 $ 174,509 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.54 % 53.60 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 57.03 % 1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale. 2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

