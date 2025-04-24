Submit Release
First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $54.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94 compared to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share1 of $50.1 million and $0.85 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $58.1 million and $1.00, respectively.
  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.50%.
  • Repurchased 246,751 shares totaling $10 million year-to-date; Redeemed $30 million of sub debt.
  • Total loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $547.2 million, or 4.4%, during the last twelve months.
  • Total deposits declined $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $422.6 million, or 2.8%, during the last twelve months primarily due to the sale of five Illinois branches with $267.4 million in deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 47 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 54.54% for the quarter.

"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with healthy loan growth and increasing profitability," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "Our 2025 priorities continue to focus on organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits, margin stabilization, fee income growth, expense management and credit quality. Given the market volatility and headlines, we are closely monitoring our clients and our markets but have yet to see any signs of stress."

First Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported first quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $54.9 million compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 of $50.1 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 of $0.85 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.4 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.0 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $547.2 million, or 4.4%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $154.9 million, or 4.8% annualized.

Investment securities, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $356.5 million, or 9.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $33.6 million, or 3.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline in the last twelve months reflected sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaling $268.5 million.

Total deposits equaled $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $422.6 million, or 2.8%, over the past twelve months. The decline reflected the sale of the Illinois branches during the prior quarter which included $267.4 million in deposits. Total deposits decreased $59.6 million, or 1.6% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 90.1% at period end from 88.6% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.0 million as of quarter-end, or 1.47% of total loans, a decrease of $0.7 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $4.9 million and provision for loans of $4.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.0 million remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of four basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $130.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.22%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter.

Noninterest income totaled $30.0 million for the quarter, a decrease of $12.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer-related fees declined by $2.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower derivative hedge fees, gains on sales of mortgage loans and card payment fees. Non-customer-related fees declined $10.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the gain on the Illinois branch sale, partially offset by realized losses on the sales of securities recorded in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $92.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $3.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decline in marketing expenses, and lower professional fees and employee incentives.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.22%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.50%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.90%. These ratios continue to demonstrate the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4ae3a07cb07a47258d30e4f3dba2448b)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uqvoojku) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 24, 2026.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,
  2025   2024
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 86,113     $ 100,514  
Interest-bearing deposits   331,534       410,497  
Investment securities available for sale   1,378,489       1,620,213  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   2,048,632       2,163,361  
Loans held for sale   23,004       15,118  
Loans   13,004,905       12,465,582  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,031 )     (204,681 )
Net loans   12,812,874       12,260,901  
Premises and equipment   128,749       132,706  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,006       41,758  
Interest receivable   88,352       92,550  
Goodwill   712,002       712,002  
Other intangibles   18,302       25,142  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,918       306,028  
Other real estate owned   4,966       4,886  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   87,665       101,121  
Other assets   369,181       331,006  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,439,787     $ 18,317,803  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,185,057     $ 2,338,364  
Interest-bearing   12,276,921       12,546,220  
Total Deposits   14,461,978       14,884,584  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased   185,000        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   122,947       130,264  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   972,478       612,778  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   62,619       118,612  
Total Borrowings   1,343,044       861,654  
Interest payable   13,304       19,262  
Other liabilities   289,247       327,500  
Total Liabilities   16,107,573       16,093,000  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 57,810,232 and 58,564,819 shares   7,226       7,321  
Additional paid-in capital   1,183,263       1,208,447  
Retained earnings   1,306,911       1,181,939  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (190,311 )     (198,029 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,332,214       2,224,803  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,439,787     $ 18,317,803  


   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,
  2025   2024
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans:      
Taxable $ 187,728     $ 198,023  
Tax-exempt   10,532       8,190  
Investment securities:      
Taxable   8,372       8,748  
Tax-exempt   12,517       13,611  
Deposits with financial institutions   2,372       6,493  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   997       835  
Total Interest Income   222,518       235,900  
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits   80,547       98,285  
Federal funds purchased   812        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   742       1,032  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   9,364       6,773  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   783       2,747  
Total Interest Expense   92,248       108,837  
NET INTEREST INCOME   130,270       127,063  
Provision for credit losses   4,200       2,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   126,070       125,063  
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,072       7,907  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,644       8,200  
Card payment fees   4,526       4,500  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   5,022       3,254  
Derivative hedge fees   404       263  
Other customer fees   415       427  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,179       1,592  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (7 )     (2 )
Other income   793       497  
Total Noninterest Income   30,048       26,638  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES      
Salaries and employee benefits   54,982       58,293  
Net occupancy   7,216       7,312  
Equipment   7,008       6,226  
Marketing   1,353       1,198  
Outside data processing fees   5,929       6,889  
Printing and office supplies   347       353  
Intangible asset amortization   1,526       1,957  
FDIC assessments   3,648       4,287  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   600       534  
Professional and other outside services   3,261       3,952  
Other expenses   7,032       5,934  
Total Noninterest Expenses   92,902       96,935  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   63,216       54,766  
Income tax expense   7,877       6,825  
NET INCOME   55,339       47,941  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 54,870     $ 47,472  
Per Share Data:      
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95     $ 0.80  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94     $ 0.80  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.34  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.34     $ 25.07  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,242       59,273  


       
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2025   2024
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 4,926     $ 2,253  
       
AVERAGE BALANCES:      
Total Assets $ 18,341,738     $ 18,430,521  
Total Loans   12,941,353       12,477,066  
Total Earning Assets   16,960,475       17,123,851  
Total Deposits   14,419,338       14,881,205  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,340,874       2,242,139  
       
FINANCIAL RATIOS:      
Return on Average Assets   1.21 %     1.04 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   9.38       8.47  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   14.12       13.21  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.47       92.91  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.47       1.64  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.15       0.07  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.76       12.17  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.39       5.65  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.17       2.55  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.22       3.10  
Efficiency Ratio   54.54       59.21  


                   
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Nonaccrual Loans $ 81,922     $ 73,773     $ 59,088     $ 61,906     $ 62,478  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   4,966       4,948       5,247       4,824       4,886  
Nonperforming Assets (NPA)   86,888       78,721       64,335       66,730       67,364  
90+ Days Delinquent   4,280       5,902       14,105       1,686       2,838  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 91,168     $ 84,623     $ 78,440     $ 68,416     $ 70,202  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 192,031     $ 192,757     $ 187,828     $ 189,537     $ 204,681  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs   4,926       771       6,709       39,644       2,253  
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.47 %     0.43 %     0.35 %     0.36 %     0.37 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.49 %     0.46 %     0.43 %     0.37 %     0.38 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.67 %     0.61 %     0.51 %     0.53 %     0.54 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.47 %     1.50 %     1.48 %     1.50 %     1.64 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.15 %     0.02 %     0.21 %     1.26 %     0.07 %


                   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 86,113     $ 87,616     $ 84,719     $ 105,372     $ 100,514  
Interest-bearing deposits   331,534       298,891       359,126       168,528       410,497  
Investment securities available for sale   1,378,489       1,386,475       1,553,496       1,618,893       1,620,213  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   2,048,632       2,074,220       2,108,649       2,134,195       2,163,361  
Loans held for sale   23,004       18,663       40,652       32,292       15,118  
Loans   13,004,905       12,854,359       12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,031 )     (192,757 )     (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )
Net loans   12,812,874       12,661,602       12,458,980       12,450,113       12,260,901  
Premises and equipment   128,749       129,743       129,582       133,245       132,706  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,006       41,690       41,716       41,738       41,758  
Interest receivable   88,352       91,829       92,055       97,546       92,550  
Goodwill   712,002       712,002       712,002       712,002       712,002  
Other intangibles   18,302       19,828       21,599       23,371       25,142  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,918       304,906       304,613       306,379       306,028  
Other real estate owned   4,966       4,948       5,247       4,824       4,886  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   87,665       92,387       86,732       107,080       101,121  
Other assets   369,181       387,169       348,384       367,845       331,006  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,439,787     $ 18,311,969     $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,185,057     $ 2,325,579     $ 2,334,197     $ 2,303,313     $ 2,338,364  
Interest-bearing   12,276,921       12,196,047       12,030,903       12,265,757       12,546,220  
Total Deposits   14,461,978       14,521,626       14,365,100       14,569,070       14,884,584  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased   185,000       99,226       30,000       147,229        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   122,947       142,876       124,894       100,451       130,264  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   972,478       822,554       832,629       832,703       612,778  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   62,619       93,529       93,562       93,589       118,612  
Total Borrowings   1,343,044       1,158,185       1,081,085       1,173,972       861,654  
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale               288,476              
Interest payable   13,304       16,102       18,089       18,554       19,262  
Other liabilities   289,247       311,073       292,429       329,302       327,500  
Total Liabilities   16,107,573       16,006,986       16,045,179       16,090,898       16,093,000  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,226       7,247       7,265       7,256       7,321  
Additional paid-in capital   1,183,263       1,188,768       1,192,683       1,191,193       1,208,447  
Retained earnings   1,306,911       1,272,528       1,229,125       1,200,930       1,181,939  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (190,311 )     (188,685 )     (151,825 )     (211,979 )     (198,029 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,332,214       2,304,983       2,302,373       2,212,525       2,224,803  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,439,787     $ 18,311,969     $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans:                  
Taxable $ 187,728     $ 197,536     $ 206,680     $ 201,413     $ 198,023  
Tax-exempt   10,532       9,020       8,622       8,430       8,190  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable   8,372       9,024       9,263       9,051       8,748  
Tax-exempt   12,517       12,754       13,509       13,613       13,611  
Deposits with financial institutions   2,372       5,350       2,154       2,995       6,493  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   997       958       855       879       835  
Total Interest Income   222,518       234,642       241,083       236,381       235,900  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   80,547       89,835       98,856       99,151       98,285  
Federal funds purchased   812       26       329       126        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   742       680       700       645       1,032  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   9,364       8,171       8,544       6,398       6,773  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   783       1,560       1,544       1,490       2,747  
Total Interest Expense   92,248       100,272       109,973       107,810       108,837  
NET INTEREST INCOME   130,270       134,370       131,110       128,571       127,063  
Provision for credit losses   4,200       4,200       5,000       24,500       2,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   126,070       130,170       126,110       104,071       125,063  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,072       8,124       8,361       8,214       7,907  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,644       8,665       8,525       8,825       8,200  
Card payment fees   4,526       4,957       5,121       4,739       4,500  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   5,022       5,681       6,764       5,141       3,254  
Derivative hedge fees   404       1,594       736       489       263  
Other customer fees   415       316       344       460       427  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,179       2,188       2,755       1,929       1,592  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (7 )     (11,592 )     (9,114 )     (49 )     (2 )
Gain on branch sale         19,983                    
Other income   793       2,826       1,374       1,586       497  
Total Noninterest Income   30,048       42,742       24,866       31,334       26,638  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   54,982       55,437       55,223       52,214       58,293  
Net occupancy   7,216       7,335       6,994       6,746       7,312  
Equipment   7,008       7,028       6,949       6,599       6,226  
Marketing   1,353       2,582       1,836       1,773       1,198  
Outside data processing fees   5,929       6,029       7,150       7,072       6,889  
Printing and office supplies   347       377       378       354       353  
Intangible asset amortization   1,526       1,771       1,772       1,771       1,957  
FDIC assessments   3,648       3,744       3,720       3,278       4,287  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   600       227       942       373       534  
Professional and other outside services   3,261       3,777       3,035       3,822       3,952  
Other expenses   7,032       7,982       6,630       7,411       5,934  
Total Noninterest Expenses   92,902       96,289       94,629       91,413       96,935  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   63,216       76,623       56,347       43,992       54,766  
Income tax expense   7,877       12,274       7,160       4,067       6,825  
NET INCOME   55,339       64,349       49,187       39,925       47,941  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469       468       469       469  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 54,870     $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95     $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94     $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.34  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 27.34     $ 26.78     $ 26.64     $ 25.10     $ 25.07  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,242       58,247       58,289       58,328       59,273  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.21 %     1.39 %     1.07 %     0.87 %     1.04 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   9.38       11.05       8.66       7.16       8.47  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   14.12       16.75       13.39       11.29       13.21  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.47       92.48       92.54       92.81       92.91  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.47       1.50       1.48       1.50       1.64  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.15       0.02       0.21       1.26       0.07  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.76       12.51       12.26       12.02       12.17  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.39       5.63       5.82       5.69       5.65  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.17       2.35       2.59       2.53       2.55  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.22       3.28       3.23       3.16       3.10  
Efficiency Ratio   54.54       48.48       53.76       53.84       59.21  


                   
LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,306,597     $ 4,114,292     $ 4,041,217     $ 3,949,817     $ 3,722,365  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   243,864       256,312       238,743       239,926       234,431  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   793,175       792,144       814,704       823,267       941,726  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,177,869       2,274,016       2,251,351       2,323,533       2,368,360  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,214,739       1,157,944       1,152,751       1,174,195       1,137,894  
Residential   2,389,852       2,374,729       2,366,943       2,370,905       2,316,490  
Home equity   650,499       659,811       641,188       631,104       618,258  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   140,954       166,028       158,480       162,089       161,459  
Public finance and other commercial loans   1,087,356       1,059,083       981,431       964,814       964,599  
Loans   13,004,905       12,854,359       12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,031 )     (192,757 )     (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )
NET LOANS $ 12,812,874     $ 12,661,602     $ 12,458,980     $ 12,450,113     $ 12,260,901  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Demand deposits $ 7,786,554   $ 7,980,061   $ 7,678,510   $ 7,757,679   $ 7,771,976
Savings deposits   4,791,874     4,522,758     4,302,236     4,339,161     4,679,593
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   896,143     1,043,068     1,277,833     1,415,131     1,451,443
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less   625,203     692,068     802,949     889,949     901,280
Brokered certificates of deposits1   362,204     283,671     303,572     167,150     80,292
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,461,978   $ 14,521,626   $ 14,365,100   $ 14,569,070   $ 14,884,584
 
1 - Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $362.2 million at March 31, 2025.


             
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
  Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 294,016   $ 2,372   3.23 %   $ 575,699   $ 6,493   4.51 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   43,980     997   9.07       41,764     835   8.00  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   1,634,452     8,372   2.05       1,783,057     8,748   1.96  
Tax-exempt (2)   2,046,674     15,844   3.10       2,246,265     17,229   3.07  
Total Investment Securities   3,681,126     24,216   2.63       4,029,322     25,977   2.58  
Loans held for sale   20,965     319   6.09       21,782     328   6.02  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,770,282     147,772   6.74       8,598,110     159,209   7.41  
Real estate mortgage   2,191,384     24,446   4.46       2,130,947     22,357   4.20  
HELOC and installment   828,874     15,191   7.33       821,815     16,129   7.85  
Tax-exempt (2)   1,129,848     13,332   4.72       904,412     10,367   4.59  
Total Loans   12,941,353     201,060   6.21       12,477,066     208,390   6.68  
Total Earning Assets   16,960,475     228,645   5.39 %     17,123,851     241,695   5.65 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,381,263             1,306,670        
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,341,738           $ 18,430,521        
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,522,434   $ 34,606   2.51 %   $ 5,419,821   $ 39,491   2.91 %
Money market deposits   3,437,998     25,952   3.02       3,045,478     27,383   3.60  
Savings deposits   1,299,405     2,445   0.75       1,559,877     3,801   0.97  
Certificates and other time deposits   1,947,854     17,544   3.60       2,427,859     27,610   4.55  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,207,691     80,547   2.64       12,453,035     98,285   3.16  
Borrowings   1,262,926     11,701   3.71       1,011,812     10,552   4.17  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,470,617     92,248   2.74       13,464,847     108,837   3.23  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,211,647             2,428,170        
Other liabilities   318,600             295,365        
Total Liabilities   16,000,864             16,188,382        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,340,874             2,242,139        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,341,738     92,248       $ 18,430,521     108,837    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 136,397           $ 132,858    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         2.65 %           2.42 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.39 %           5.65 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.17 %           2.55 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.22 %           3.10 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $6,127 and $5,795 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 54,870     $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472  
Adjustments:                  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   7       11,592       9,114       49       2  
Gain on branch sale         (19,983 )                  
Non-core expenses1,2         762                   3,481  
Tax on adjustments   (2 )     1,851       (2,220 )     (12 )     (848 )
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 54,875     $ 58,102     $ 55,613     $ 39,493     $ 50,107  
                   
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,242       58,247       58,289       58,328       59,273  
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.94     $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80  
Adjustments:                  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities         0.20       0.15              
Gain on branch sale         (0.34 )                  
Non-core expenses1,2         0.01                   0.06  
Tax on adjustments         0.03       (0.04 )           (0.01 )
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.94     $ 1.00     $ 0.95     $ 0.68     $ 0.85  
 
1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.


         
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED
(Dollars in Thousands)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 130,270     $ 134,370     $ 131,110     $ 128,571     $ 127,063  
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment   6,127       5,788       5,883       5,859       5,795  
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 136,397     $ 140,158     $ 136,993     $ 134,430     $ 132,858  
                   
Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 16,960,475     $ 17,089,198     $ 16,990,358     $ 17,013,984     $ 17,123,851  
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)   3.07 %     3.15 %     3.09 %     3.02 %     2.97 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)   3.22 %     3.28 %     3.23 %     3.16 %     3.10 %


RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,340,874     $ 2,312,270     $ 2,251,547     $ 2,203,361     $ 2,242,139  
Less: Average Preferred Stock   (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax   (726,917 )     (728,218 )     (729,581 )     (730,980 )     (732,432 )
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,588,832     $ 1,558,927     $ 1,496,841     $ 1,447,256     $ 1,484,582  
                   
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 54,870     $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472  
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax   1,206       1,399       1,399       1,399       1,546  
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 56,076     $ 65,279     $ 50,118     $ 40,855     $ 49,018  
                   
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)   14.12 %     16.75 %     13.39 %     11.29 %     13.21 %


EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP                  
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Non Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 92,902     $ 96,289     $ 94,629     $ 91,413     $ 96,935  
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization   (1,526 )     (1,771 )     (1,772 )     (1,771 )     (1,957 )
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses   (600 )     (227 )     (942 )     (373 )     (534 )
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776     $ 94,291     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 94,444  
                   
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 130,270     $ 134,370     $ 131,110     $ 128,571     $ 127,063  
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment   6,127       5,788       5,883       5,859       5,795  
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 136,397     $ 140,158     $ 136,993     $ 134,430     $ 132,858  
                   
Non Interest Income (GAAP) $ 30,048     $ 42,742     $ 24,866     $ 31,334     $ 26,638  
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses   7       11,592       9,114       49       2  
Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 30,055     $ 54,334     $ 33,980     $ 31,383     $ 26,640  
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452     $ 194,492     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498  
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)   54.54 %     48.48 %     53.76 %     53.84 %     59.21 %
                   
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776     $ 94,291     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 94,444  
Less: Non-core Expenses1,2         (762 )                 (3,481 )
Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 90,776     $ 93,529     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 90,963  
                   
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452     $ 194,492     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498  
Less: Gain on Branch Sale         (19,983 )                  
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 166,452     $ 174,509     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)   54.54 %     53.60 %     53.76 %     53.84 %     57.03 %
1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
 

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana


Primary Logo

