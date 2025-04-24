Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:

  • Increase in net interest income of $0.8 million (or 1.9% ) over the fourth quarter of 2024;
  • Increase in tangible book value per share of $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $9.1 million (or 0.8% annualized) from December 31, 2024;
  • Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (or 3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024; and
  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 14, 2025.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our first quarter 2025 results. Overall loans increased 3.4% (annualized), while core deposits are up 0.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis and produce four basis points in margin expansion. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. These fundamentals continue to drive positive growth in tangible book value per share (13.2%) compared to the prior year quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of watch credits, 14 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.01% net charge-offs for the quarter to average loans annualized. The allowance for credit losses, factoring in the recent market uncertainty, was 1.47% of total loans. We are staying in close contact with our client base during this volatile period and keeping abreast of what they are experiencing and how they are adjusting if needed. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the ongoing strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we continue to be focused on what we can control and optimistic on the long-term future of the IBC franchise.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(1.5) million ($(0.06) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $43.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.7% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period, and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and linked quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(0.6) million and $2.7 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.2 million and $46.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first quarter was primarily attributed to aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended
  3/31/2025   3/31/2024
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:      
Revenue, net $ 1,882     $ 2,219  
Fair value change due to price   (1,533 )     1,265  
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (891 )     (759 )
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights   (94 )      
Total $ (636 )   $ 2,725  
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):

  3/31/2025   12/31/2024   3/31/2024
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 127     $ 54     $ 25  
Mortgage   8,080       7,005       4,620  
Installment   819       733       710  
Sub total   9,026       7,792       5,355  
Less - government guaranteed loans   1,940       1,790       1,665  
Total non-performing loans $ 7,086     $ 6,002     $ 3,690  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.17 %     0.15 %     0.10 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.14 %     0.13 %     0.09 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   847.23 %     989.32 %     1526.10 %

(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.72 million and $0.74 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.07 million and $0.22 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $60.0 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024.  Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $20.2 million from December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.1 million at March 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $529.7 million at March 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $467.3 million at March 31, 2025, or 8.77% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $437.6 million at March 31, 2025, or $20.87 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 3/31/2025   12/31/2024   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.56 %   9.58 %   5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.93 %   11.74 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.93 %   11.74 %   8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.19 %   12.99 %   10.00 %
 

At March 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.10 billion and $486.1 million, respectively. We also had approximately $501.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $469.7 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the three month period ended March 31, 2025, there were 1,093 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $0.03 million. Subsequent to quarter end, from April 3, 2025 through April 22, 2025, there were 249,482 additional shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 706949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/106805636.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 746507). The replay will be available through May 1, 2025.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
    March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 60,566     $ 56,984  
Interest bearing deposits     67,579       62,898  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     128,145       119,882  
Securities available for sale     529,676       559,182  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $302,579 at March 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)     336,928       339,436  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     15,587       16,099  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value     9,514       7,643  
Loans        
Commercial     1,992,187       1,937,364  
Mortgage     1,512,807       1,516,726  
Installment     567,697       584,735  
Total Loans     4,072,691       4,038,825  
Allowance for credit losses     (60,035 )     (59,379 )
Net Loans     4,012,656       3,979,446  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net     413       938  
Property and equipment, net     37,369       37,492  
Bank-owned life insurance     53,721       53,855  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value     32,171       46,796  
Other intangibles     1,366       1,488  
Goodwill     28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets     142,582       147,547  
Total Assets   $ 5,328,428     $ 5,338,104  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 989,928     $ 1,013,647  
Savings and interest-bearing checking     2,017,800       1,995,314  
Reciprocal     910,526       907,031  
Time     635,172       628,285  
Brokered time     80,505       109,811  
Total Deposits     4,633,931       4,654,088  
Other borrowings     45,014       45,009  
Subordinated debt     39,605       39,586  
Subordinated debentures     39,813       39,796  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     102,788       104,939  
Total Liabilities     4,861,151       4,883,418  
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,970,115 shares at March 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024     318,365       318,777  
Retained earnings     215,995       205,853  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (67,083 )     (69,944 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     467,277       454,686  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 5,328,428     $ 5,338,104  
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
    Three Months Ended
      March 31,
2025		       December 31,
2024		       March 31,
2024		  
    (Unaudited)
Interest Income   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans   $ 57,768     $ 58,346     $ 55,043  
Interest on securities            
Taxable     4,036       4,417       5,251  
Tax-exempt     2,770       2,905       3,391  
Other investments     1,570       1,310       1,441  
Total Interest Income     66,144       66,978       65,126  
Interest Expense            
Deposits     20,955       22,546       22,810  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures     1,504       1,581       2,119  
Total Interest Expense     22,459       24,127       24,929  
Net Interest Income     43,685       42,851       40,197  
Provision for credit losses     721       2,217       744  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     42,964       40,634       39,453  
Non-interest Income            
Interchange income     3,127       3,294       3,151  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,814       2,976       2,872  
Net gains (losses) on assets            
Mortgage loans     2,303       1,705       1,364  
Securities available for sale     (330 )     (14 )     (269 )
Mortgage loan servicing, net     (636 )     7,761       2,725  
Other     3,146       3,399       2,718  
Total Non-interest Income     10,424       19,121       12,561  
Non-interest Expense            
Compensation and employee benefits     20,383       22,886       20,770  
Data processing     3,729       3,688       3,255  
Occupancy, net     2,223       1,953       2,074  
Interchange expense     1,119       1,131       1,097  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     885       928       954  
Advertising     861       1,198       491  
Loan and collection     786       606       512  
FDIC deposit insurance     711       729       782  
Communications     591       462       615  
Legal and professional     479       849       486  
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments     196       303       (652 )
Other     2,299       2,254       1,809  
Total Non-interest Expense     34,262       36,987       32,193  
Income Before Income Tax     19,126       22,768       19,821  
Income tax expense     3,536       4,307       3,830  
Net Income   $ 15,590     $ 18,461     $ 15,991  
Net Income Per Common Share            
Basic   $ 0.74     $ 0.88     $ 0.77  
Diluted   $ 0.74     $ 0.87     $ 0.76  


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 43,685     $ 42,851     $ 41,854     $ 41,346     $ 40,197  
Provision for credit losses   721       2,217       1,488       19       744  
Non-interest income   10,424       19,121       9,508       15,172       12,561  
Non-interest expense   34,262       36,987       32,583       33,333       32,193  
Income before income tax   19,126       22,768       17,291       23,166       19,821  
Income tax expense   3,536       4,307       3,481       4,638       3,830  
Net income $ 15,590     $ 18,461     $ 13,810     $ 18,528     $ 15,991  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.74     $ 0.88     $ 0.66     $ 0.89     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per share   0.74       0.87       0.65       0.88       0.76  
Cash dividend per share   0.26       0.24       0.24       0.24       0.24  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,943,094       20,893,820       20,896,019       20,901,741       20,877,067  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,150,550       21,122,096       21,115,273       21,105,387       21,079,607  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.18 %     1.39 %     1.04 %     1.44 %     1.24 %
Return on average equity   13.71       16.31       12.54       17.98       15.95  
Efficiency ratio (1)   62.20       59.09       62.82       61.49       60.26  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                
Interest income   5.28 %     5.37 %     5.48 %     5.45 %     5.34 %
Interest expense   1.79       1.92       2.11       2.05       2.04  
Net interest income   3.49       3.45       3.37       3.40       3.30  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 4,060,941     $ 3,994,661     $ 3,909,954     $ 3,849,199     $ 3,810,526  
Securities   883,676       912,073       933,750       944,435       999,140  
Total earning assets   5,078,596       5,007,566       4,985,842       4,893,367       4,910,669  
Total assets   5,378,022       5,300,368       5,275,623       5,181,317       5,201,452  
Deposits   4,715,331       4,655,091       4,616,119       4,531,917       4,561,645  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,799,852       3,717,483       3,689,684       3,611,972       3,627,446  
Shareholders' equity   461,291       450,214       438,077       414,549       403,225  

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   8.26 %     8.00 %     8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   9.31       9.10       8.99       8.76       8.57  
Average equity to average assets   8.58       8.49       8.30       8.00       7.75  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   14.51       14.22       14.25       14.21       13.85  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   12.34       12.06       12.06       12.01       11.65  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.46       11.17       11.16       11.09       10.73  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.88       9.85       9.63       9.59       9.29  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 22.28     $ 21.76     $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   20.87       20.33       20.22       19.16       18.44  
Total shares outstanding   20,970,115       20,895,714       20,893,800       20,899,358       20,903,677  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 4,072,691     $ 4,038,825     $ 3,942,287     $ 3,851,889     $ 3,839,965  
Securities   866,604       898,618       932,312       936,194       963,577  
Total earning assets   5,031,975       5,024,083       4,964,784       4,979,555       4,949,496  
Total assets   5,328,428       5,338,104       5,259,268       5,277,500       5,231,255  
Deposits   4,633,931       4,654,088       4,626,875       4,614,328       4,582,414  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,768,435       3,764,832       3,682,482       3,694,025       3,677,060  
Shareholders' equity   467,277       454,686       452,369       430,459       415,570  

(2) March 31, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")      
       
Net interest income $ 43,685     $ 40,197  
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment   452       180  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 44,137     $ 40,377  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.46 %     3.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.49 %     3.30 %

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 467,277     $ 454,686     $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,366       1,488       1,617       1,746       1,875  
Tangible common equity   437,611       424,898       422,452       400,413       385,395  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   61,285       64,146       52,454       65,030       65,831  
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 498,896     $ 489,044     $ 474,906     $ 465,443     $ 451,226  
                   
Total assets $ 5,328,428     $ 5,338,104     $ 5,259,268     $ 5,277,500     $ 5,231,255  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,366       1,488       1,617       1,746       1,875  
Tangible assets   5,298,762       5,308,316       5,229,351       5,247,454       5,201,080  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   61,285       64,146       52,454       65,030       65,831  
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,360,047     $ 5,372,462     $ 5,281,805     $ 5,312,484     $ 5,266,911  
                   
Common equity ratio   8.77 %     8.52 %     8.60 %     8.16 %     7.94 %
Tangible common equity ratio   8.26 %     8.00 %     8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   9.31 %     9.10 %     8.99 %     8.76 %     8.57 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 467,277     $ 454,686     $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570  
Tangible common equity $ 437,611     $ 424,898     $ 422,452     $ 400,413     $ 385,395  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,970       20,896       20,894       20,899       20,904  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 22.28     $ 21.76     $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 20.87     $ 20.33     $ 20.22     $ 19.16     $ 18.44  
 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

