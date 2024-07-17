Mekong Forum 2024 Terrain 6—Digitizing the Path to Environmental Stewardship: Digital Technologies and Innovations for the Environment
Time of Event
Day 1: 9:00–18:00, Bangkok Time
Day 2: 9:00–16:00, Bangkok Time
Summary
The Mekong Forum is an annual flagship event of the Mekong Institute. For 2024, the theme is “Breaking Through New Horizons: Digitalization, Innovation, and Technology in the GMS.” The 2-day event will have plenary and breakout sessions, and side events. ADBI will co-organize a breakout session, Terrain 6 on environmental stewardship, in line with ADBI’s initiatives on liveable and smart cities.
Terrain 6 will showcase the application of digital technology to development challenges in cities and rural areas by presenting ongoing projects that integrate digital solutions in addressing these challenges, particularly those related to sustainable development.
Objectives
To share knowledge on practical solutions for environmental stewardship, through case studies of projects that apply digital technology in reducing emissions or the ecological footprint.
Target Participants
- Government officials from the Mekong region and other countries.
- Experts and practitioners from the private sector, think-tanks, academe, and international organizations.
Partner
Mekong Institute