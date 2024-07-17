Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,217 in the last 365 days.

Mekong Forum 2024 Terrain 6—Digitizing the Path to Environmental Stewardship: Digital Technologies and Innovations for the Environment

  Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

Day 1: 9:00–18:00, Bangkok Time
Day 2: 9:00–16:00, Bangkok Time

Summary

The Mekong Forum is an annual flagship event of the Mekong Institute. For 2024, the theme is “Breaking Through New Horizons: Digitalization, Innovation, and Technology in the GMS.” The 2-day event will have plenary and breakout sessions, and side events. ADBI will co-organize a breakout session, Terrain 6 on environmental stewardship, in line with ADBI’s initiatives on liveable and smart cities.

Terrain 6 will showcase the application of digital technology to development challenges in cities and rural areas by presenting ongoing projects that integrate digital solutions in addressing these challenges, particularly those related to sustainable development.

Objectives

To share knowledge on practical solutions for environmental stewardship, through case studies of projects that apply digital technology in reducing emissions or the ecological footprint.

Target Participants
  • Government officials from the Mekong region and other countries.
  • Experts and practitioners from the private sector, think-tanks, academe, and international organizations.
Partner

Mekong Institute

You just read:

Mekong Forum 2024 Terrain 6—Digitizing the Path to Environmental Stewardship: Digital Technologies and Innovations for the Environment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more