[Celebration of Two Anniversaries] Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair kicks off on 25 July with over 75,000 gifts for visitors

MACAU, July 17 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair”, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will be held from 25 to 28 July (Thursday to Sunday) at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. To celebrate the two anniversaries, the 2024GMBPF has prepared over 75,000 exquisite gifts for visitors to share the joy.

Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (GMBPF) celebrates its 16th anniversary this year. Building on its past achievement, the event is taking cues from the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and keeping abreast of new market trends to further enrich the exhibition and programme arrangements. Three new exhibition areas will be added on smart devices and services, hotel facilities and services and China chic.

The event will promote B2B and B2C collaboration in various scenarios

This year’s GMBPF will feature a “Trade Visitor Day”, where buyers from different countries and regions will be invited to attend the exhibition. The Organisers will arrange for associations from various industries to visit the event, with a view to connecting business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) scenarios and creating more opportunities for enterprises to achieve win-win outcomes.

Previous exhibitors have received orders worth over RMB 1 million, demonstrating GMBPF’s role in facilitating deals

An exhibitor from mainland China expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the event’s business matching sessions, as last year they signed a letter of intent to sell over RMB 1 million worth of semi-finished food products. An exhibitor from Macao noted that last year they established co-operation with an alcohol manufacturer from Guangdong province to launch new beverages with the characteristics of Macao’s local culture, and these have entered the mainland market, especially the Greater Bay Area.

GMBPF is not only a large economic and trade exchange event between Guangdong and Macao, but also a professional exhibition accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). Since its inception in 2009, the exhibition zone has been continuously upgraded, with a series of new highlights, and its professionalism has been steadily enhanced, with a growing influence in the industry. In 2023, the event attracted over 430 enterprises from Guangdong province, “Belt and Road” countries and regions, and Macao, arranged 338 business matching sessions, facilitated 54 agreements, and received around 100,000 visitors. It aims to increase the “industry + MICE” synergy and help enterprises explore new markets, while enhancing the experience of participants to stimulate consumption.