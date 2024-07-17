EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA RECEIVES DONATION FROM FREE BIKES 4 KIDZ ATLANTA TO PROMOTE CHILDHOOD WELLNESS

ESNG Kids Receiving Bikes and Helmets!

Free Bikes 4 Kidz donates 140 Strider Balance Bikes and Helmets to Easterseals North Georgia to foster independence and confidence in young children.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and their families, is thrilled to announce the generous donation of 140 Strider Balance Bikes and Helmets from Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4KATL). These bikes will be distributed across seven of ESNG’s Child Development Centers in the Atlanta area, bringing joy, confidence and physical activity to children in need.

The Strider Balance Bikes, designed without pedals, enable young children to learn balance and coordination more effectively than traditional bikes with training wheels. This early success helps build confidence, encourages toddlers to try new activities, and promotes overall physical and emotional development.

"I know what having a bike does for a child. My first bike was donated to me. We're excited to provide these balance bikes to help our youngest recipients learn to ride into a happier future," said Curtis Winston, Executive Director of FB4KATL.

This donation aligns perfectly with ESNG’s mission to support children's development in a comprehensive and inclusive manner. By integrating these balance bikes into its programs, ESNG is taking a significant step towards enhancing the physical development of the children it serves, providing them with opportunities to build essential motor skills and confidence in a fun, engaging way.

ESNG, known for its dedication to improving the lives of underserved children in North Georgia, will oversee the distribution of the balance bikes to ensure they reach those who will benefit most. This collaboration highlights the power of organizations working together to create positive change in the community.

"These bicycles will encourage outdoor activity and social interaction, which are vital a child’s development, said Donna Davidson, president and CEO of ESNG. “We are incredibly grateful to Free Bikes 4 Kidz for their generous support, which will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of our young learners. Their heartwarming gesture helps us continue to create a supportive and enriching environment where every child can thrive.”

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services, including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we’re fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

ABOUT FREE BIKES 4 KIDZ ATLANTA

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta is a non-profit organization whose goal is to collect and refurbish gently used bicycles to give to underserved children who otherwise have no resources to get a bicycle. The Atlanta FB4K team focuses on the underserved areas of metro Atlanta through partnerships with groups such as Easter Seals, the United Way, and Atlanta Public Schools. Last year, we gave away nearly 1,000 bikes. For more information, visit fb4katl.org or email info@fb4katl.org.