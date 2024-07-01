EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA RECIEVES DONATION FROM SCHOOL SPECIALTY TO ENHANCE CLASSROOM ENVIRONMENT

School Specialty donates nearly $100K of classroom furniture and supplies to create an engaging, collaborative classroom environment for young children in need.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, JULY 1, 2024 - Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, announced that it has received a generous donation of classroom equipment from School Specialty, LLC. The donation included a variety of furniture, supplies and resources to enhance the classroom environment in ESNG’s Early Education and Care classrooms for pre-school children in need. This donation is just one of the ways School Specialty gives back to the community. In Georgia, School Specialty is also partnering with the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Georgia Teachers Initiative by giving away gift cards every week to teachers, and is about to embark on Extra Yard Makeovers at 14 schools across Georgia in the coming months in an effort to “transform more than classrooms” and deliver future-ready learning environments that drive student outcomes.

As the largest provider of Inclusive Early Education and Care services to children ages 6 weeks to five years in Georgia, ESNG program promotes school readiness and provides the tools for EVERY child to succeed at no cost for children of income qualifying families. ESNG serves thousands of young children and their families in an inclusive setting where children with disabilities comprise 30% of enrollment.

“Our ESNG kids learn in a developmentally appropriate environment while also receiving comprehensive services addressing: nutrition, medical, dental, disability, and mental health needs,” explained Donna Davidson, president and CEO. “The classroom’s physical environment sets the stage for learning for young learners, and School Specialty’s wonderful commitment to transforming classrooms into creative, engaging spaces where all children can succeed is exceptional. We are overjoyed with their generosity and excited for our kids to use the incredible supplies they’ve donated.”

“At School Specialty, we are dedicated to creating spaces where children feel engaged and inspired to learn and grow,” said Amy Veugeler, Vice President of Marketing at School Specialty. “We are thrilled to provide this donation to Easterseals North Georgia because of their shared commitment to supporting the well-being of children, as well as the impact it will have in their local communities for many years to come.”

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is a part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we’re fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

ABOUT SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.