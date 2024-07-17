Premier Alan Winde urges President to use GNU to decisively address SA’s challenges

Premier Alan Winde urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his upcoming Opening of Parliament Address for the 7th Administration to show the residents of the Western Cape that the new Government of National Unity (GNU) has their best interests front of mind by focusing on revitalising economic growth that enables job creation and the dignity of every resident.

“During this current term, the Western Cape Government (WCG) is recommitting itself to do everything in its power to drastically reduce poverty through achieving breakout economic growth that will create even more jobs in our province. We have arrived at a historic moment in our country’s history, one that we cannot squander.

We must make good on our commitments and pledges to our citizens, placing their needs ahead of everything else. I will be laying out my provincial priorities for this term on 31 July, but Thursday’s address is a critical opportunity to set the scene for South Africa,” said Premier Winde.

To this end, the Premier urges President Ramaphosa to undertake the following:

⁠Ensure the rapid implementation of Operation Vulindlela, with a particular focus on dramatically improving the viability of the port, freight, and logistics network

Commit to providing adequate funding for the residents of the Western Cape through fair budgetary allocation, especially for schools, clinics, hospitals, and police stations.

Further enable the province and South Africa’s energy and water resilience

Adequately fund infrastructure development that fuels economic growth and job creation

Invest more heavily in disaster management capabilities

Build up resilience to the climate crisis.

The Premier continued, “The recent severe weather that wreaked havoc in our province was yet another reminder of the need to build a future-fit Western Cape.

This means not only equipping our province with the necessary resources to withstand the impact of inclement weather, but also being constantly prepared and able to address other pressing challenges, such as the energy crisis, unemployment, and crime.

We will work closely with the GNU and support it wherever it needs assistance in implementing policies and strategies that unlock the full potential of our residents here in the Western Cape.”

