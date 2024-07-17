Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala table Human Settlements Budget Vote, 17 Jul

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala will on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, table the 2024/25 Budget Vote for the Department and its entities in Parliament, Cape Town.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Debate on Budget 33 as follows: Date: 17 July 2024 Time: 16h15 – 18h15 Venue: M46, Marks Building, Parliamentary Precinct, Cape Town

The Budget Vote will be broadcast live on Parliament TV with live streaming on various Departmental and Parliamentary social media platforms on the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/humansettlements
https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA
http://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA
http://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA

NB: The Minister and Deputy Minister of Human Settlements will be available for media interviews.

For Media enquiries, contact: 

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota
Ministry Spokesperson 
Cell: 064 754 8426 

DHS Head of Communications 
Nozipho Zulu 
Cell: 078 457 9376

