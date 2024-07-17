SourceFuse Achieves Premier Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network
Proud to receive AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status. This achievement underpins our unwavering dedication & our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class cloud-native solutions”JACKSNOVILLE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.
— Kelly Dyer, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, SourceFuse
Achieving the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status reflects how SourceFuse has doubled down on its commitment to AWS by investing in strategic go-to-market initiatives and equipping its workforce with in-depth AWS expertise through comprehensive training programs. SourceFuse maintains 150+ AWS Certifications, has five AWS Competencies, seven AWS Service Delivery Programs, and uniquely collaborated with AWS to build a center of excellence to accelerate modernization-led migrations to AWS.
Alongside its portfolio of AWS Competencies and Service Validations, this achievement underscores SourceFuse's market-leading expertise. With a core focus on application ecosystems, SourceFuse is empowered to successfully guide customers through every stage of the most complicated workloads migrations. From design and migration to modernization, ‘saasification’ on the cloud, and ongoing managed services, SourceFuse is committed to ensuring its customers maximize their AWS investments by reducing their licensing footprint.
"We are incredibly proud to receive AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status," said Kelly Dyer, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, SourceFuse. "This achievement underpins our unwavering dedication to our relationship with AWS and our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class cloud-native solutions that enable them to realize their business goals."
Gautam Ghai, CEO & Co-Founder, SourceFuse continued: “Our focus on cloud excellence means we’ve delivered some phenomenal quantifiable benefits to our customers, such as 35% faster app development, eliminated vendor lock-ins & licensing costs, achieving 99.999% availability, with 24/7 cloud managed services for ongoing optimization. From initial assessment and modernization-led migration strategy to continuously incorporating new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), we’re dedicated to provide comprehensive cloud solutions tailored to each client's specific needs.”
As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, SourceFuse is uniquely positioned as consistently delivering success stories that showcase its ability to help enterprises around the world to optimize their usage on AWS including Travelex, Telescope Health, ERIN (HR Tech), Unity Bank, and many more.
SourceFuse has been recognized twice as an AWS Windows Modernization Champion in 2021 and 2023. This award acknowledges AWS Partners who excel at implementing AWS best practices. SourceFuse's achievement is further highlighted by its exceptionally high-quality optimization and licensing assessment (OLA) reports, which exceeded expectations and led to their ability to conduct an AWS Optimization and Licensing Assessment (AWS OLA) earlier this year.
About SourceFuse
SourceFuse is a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies. A leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, with 18 years of deep expertise, commitment to digital innovation, service excellence and customer success, we are transforming enterprises through bespoke, secure and scalable cloud solutions leveraging our open-source catalog of microservices and with a niche focus on digital transformation and modernization of legacy applications and databases. We offer Modernization-Led Cloud Migration, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Cloud Strategy & Managed Cloud Services.
SourceFuse has offices in the US, UK, Australia, and India.
